"It would mean that we're not going on vacation yet": Nikolaj Ehlers gets honest about needing to force Game 7 with a win on the road to Dallas

Nikolaj Ehlers helped the Winnipeg Jets stay alive in the 2025 playoffs with a strong performance in Game 5 of round 2. He scored twice in the third period as the Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 at Canada Life Centre on Thursday. Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the shutout. The win forced a Game 6, which will be played in Dallas.

Ehlers said it would mean a lot to win Game 6 and return home for a Game 7.

"Well, it would mean that we're not going on vacation yet," Ehlers said. "It would mean a lot. We want to go to Dallas and win that game. Like I've said, these fans have been... it's been so special to play here in front of this crowd. We want to repay them by coming back and playing game seven here." [12:10]

Ehlers gave the Jets a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal early in the third period. He added a shorthanded empty-net goal late in the game to seal the win.

When asked about producing in a big moment, Ehlers said it felt good.

"There are still things I want to clean up—like my whole second period," Ehlers said. "But I got my legs... going early... So that's something that I want to continue doing." [10:18]

Nikolaj Ehlers finished with five shots and now has five goals and one assist in five games this round. In total, he has seven points, 30 shots, 12 hits, and a plus-2 rating through seven playoff games.

Ehlers also explained his empty-net goal.

"I was waiting to make sure (the puck) was getting out," Nikolaj Ehlers said. "Fets (Perfetti) got it out really far, really well. You get that one in, the game is officially done. So, I had one last speed burst in me."

Nikolaj Ehlers talked about the Jets' motivation in Game 5

The Winnipeg Jets scored four goals to beat the Dallas Stars in Game 5. They stayed alive in the series, and the Jets now trail 3-2. Mark Scheifele scored the first goal at 6:17 of the second period, during a 4-on-4 play. Nikolaj Ehlers scored the second, Vladislav Namestnikov added a third and Ehlers finished with an empty net goal.

Ehlers spoke after the game, talking about the motivation to win.

"Well, we were down 3-1 in the series. So, That made it easy (to find motivation), and playing at home in front of our crowd is special," Ehlers said. [9:09]

The Jets now need to win on the road to force a Game 7 at home. Ehlers and the team remain focused on the next task—winning in Dallas.

