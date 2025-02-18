"It means the world": $80,000,000 Stanley Cup winner calls USA vs Canada 4 Nations Final biggest game of his career

4 Nations Face-Off star Jack Eichel is a Stanley Cup champion on an $80 million contract, as per Spotrac. He also played for a national championship with Boston University. He's played at the highest level.

That all pales in comparison to a potential victory at the Face-Off this Thursday with Team USA. The star forward said ahead of their rematch that this might be as big as it has been for him.

The Vegas Golden Knights star said:

“It means the world. I mean, you know, you’re representing your country. This is huge. It’s the biggest game I’ve played in some time, maybe ever. Yeah, I'm really looking forward to it. I think everyone in the room is looking forward to it. It’s what we wanted, right?"

USA and Canada are bitter rivals on the ice, and there are political tensions between the two nations right now.

The United States went into Montreal and defeated the Canadians 3-1 during round-robin play. They rested a few players, including Matthew Tkachuk, for the final against Sweden on Monday. Eichel had two assists in the win against Canada.

Jack Eichel discusses 4 Nations success ahead of finale

Jack Eichel has been one of the central cogs to America's 4 Nations Face-Off success this year. He has multiple assists from his center position. Before getting to the Canada rematch, Eichel said it takes an all-around effort to win these games.

Jack Eichel has Team USA in the 4 Nations final (Imagn)

He said, via NBC Sports Boston:

"In a tournament like this, it's important to have all your details every game and be as responsible as possible on the defensive side of the puck."

He continued:

"It's the difference between winning and losing, right? When you get in games where every guy and every line produces and makes plays, I think it's important to have tight checking, and I think our whole team has done that."

Before resting some starters to prevent injuries against Sweden, the United States had been undefeated. The shorthanded squad fell to the Swedes 2-1, giving the Noridc country its first win in the tournament.

