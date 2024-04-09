"It was more than one man job for him": Brandon Duhaime comments on Marc-Andre Fleury's revenge prank

Recently, Brandon Duhaime proved that rivalries aren't limited to teams on the ice; they can extend to playful yet competitive prank wars off the rink. Duhaime, who is now part of the Colorado Avalanche, shared details about his ongoing prank war with former Minnesota Wild teammate Marc-Andre Fleury.

When asked about his creative idea to cover Fleury's car with toilet paper during a visit to Minnesota, Brandon Duhaime revealed that the idea came to him spontaneously. Despite limited resources, he managed to execute the prank swiftly.

"Pretty on the spot to be honest. I didn't have many resources so I kind of had to piece them together pretty quick," Duhaime said.

Duhaime confirmed that the prank was a solo effort on his part, However, he said that the same could not be said for Fleury.

"I can't tell my sources. I don't want to throw anyone on the roster. It was a One man job, I was at the roster. But, it was more than one man job for him."

In a turn of events, Fleury reciprocated with a grander prank upon Duhaime's arrival in Colorado. Fleury adorned Duhaime's car with flowers and dirt, removed the wheels, and placed a for-sale sign, leading to Duhaime needing a ride. Duhaime appreciated the creativity of Fleury's prank.

Brandon Duhaime speculated that Fleury likely had help from inside and outside sources to pull off his elaborate retaliation. Despite expectations of tighter security, Fleury managed to gain access with ease, showcasing the camaraderie among players even after changing teams.

"He had inside sources and outside ... He must know everyone he called on us. I don't know what it is, but he did a good job. Good prank on him, and You would think Security would buckle down and take care of their own but no, they(security) let him in with flying colors. Everyone would fall there. All his buddies. Everyone that came with him."

Commenting on Fleury's humorous note left during the prank, Duhaime shared,

"Yeah, it was good. You got me, all adults have my hats on. I'd say it was more in-person."

As the prank war continues, hockey fans are all ears waiting for Brandon Duhaime's response and the Avalanche's showdown with the Wild.

Brandon Duhaime and Colorado suffered a 7-4 defeat

The Dallas Stars secured a 7-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, with Tyler Seguin netting two goals and Thomas Harley assisting on all three power-play goals in the second period. Dallas now leads the Western Conference with 107 points, five ahead of Colorado and Vancouver.

Despite the Avalanche's rally, the Stars maintained control with goals from Jamie Benn, Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment, and Wyatt Johnston.

The Avalanche, missing Mikko Rantanen, struggled defensively, allowing multiple power-play goals. Nathan MacKinnon's two assists brought his season points total to 133.