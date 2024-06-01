"It's absolutely clown behavior" - NHL fans react to Paul Bissonnette's response to Jacob Trouba take

NHL fans reacted to NHL insider Paul Bissonnette's response to NHL analyst Pasha Eshghi's controversial take on New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.

Eshghi had criticized Trouba for his on-ice performance. His comments were rather scathing:

"[00:00:15-00:00:21] If I was Laviolette (head coach for the New York Rangers), I would rip the c off his chest and stick it on Vincent Trocheck."

Eshghi even delved into personal aspects like Trouba's wife's profession and their charitable work:

"[00:01:05-00:01:20] Trubas wife is a neuroscience major. Maybe Jacob should go home and get a lesson from his wife about the dangers of concussions that can lead to epilepsy and seizures before he goes around concussing guys on a daily basis, being the dirtiest player in the league, it's insane. "

Trending

NHL insider Paul Bissonnette weighed in on Eshghi's post, expressing his disbelief and suggesting that Eshghi had lost his mind.

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the video on X.

One fan expressed discomfort with the personal nature of Eshghi's remarks, particularly regarding Jacob Trouba's wife.

"No need to get all personal either tbh it's absolutely clown behavior to start bringing wives into the discussion," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan recalled a specific on-ice incident involving Jacob Trouba during his time with the Winnipeg Jets.

"Dude, find the clip of where Trouba as an #nhljet just gives up in a corner battle and allows St Louis to score , they went on to win the cup . He looked like he waved to someone in the crowd instead of battling," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Some fans criticized Eshghi, questioning his credibility and suggesting his comments were merely clickbait.

"Troubas has a rough playoff. But getting at his wife for it…you got the clickbait. Now take the heat," a fan tweeted.

"Trouba blows but you are also the back up camera guy for two former NHLers golf trips so I’d watch your mouth," one fan tweeted.

Despite the criticism directed at Eshghi, some fans agreed with his assessment of Jacob Trouba's performance.

"This is 100% accurate," one fan tweeted.

New York Rangers suffer a 3-2 loss to Florida Panthers in absence of Jacob Trouba

The Florida Panthers are edging closer to a return to the Stanley Cup Final. They lead the series against the New York Rangers with a 3-2 victory in Game 5. Anton Lundell broke the tie late in the game, securing the win for the Panthers.

“We had chance after chance and just kept grinding, who along with Luostarinen was stopped in close by Shesterkin on shots made between their legs earlier in the period. "We had some great chances. Finally we got the goal,” Lundell said.

Sam Bennett emphasized the learning curve from the previous season contributed to their success.

“I think it helps a lot," Just to know the grind. How hard it is. How much it takes to have success — to make it this far — it takes a lot. We learned a lot last year,” Bennett said

Despite a strong effort from the Rangers, highlighted by Chris Kreider's short-handed goal, the Panthers managed to equalize with Gustav Forsling's goal.

The Rangers now face elimination for the first time this postseason, needing to win two consecutive games to advance.