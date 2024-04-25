"It's an art, he's elite at it": Sheldon Keefe's honest take on Brad Marchand drawing penalties and getting away with fouls on Tyler Bertuzzi

Toronto Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe threw some shade at Brad Marchand for his ability to draw penalties, calling him an elite player for that tactic.

Brad Marchand accumulated three points in the matchup to help his team beat the Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. The Bruins lead the seven-game series 2-1.

Keefe called attention to a few penalty calls that the refs missed on Marchand after the game. There was one situation involving Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi just before the Bruins scored their first goal of the night.

It was one of the key points of interest for Keefe and the Leafs in their post-game analysis:

"He gets calls. It's unbelievable, actually, how it goes. You've got to play through that stuff. I don't think there's another player in this series who gets away with taking out Bertuzzi's legs the way that he does. It's an art and he's elite at it," Keefe said

Marchand shared his thoughts following the Game 3 win against the Leafs and said:

We're playing hard between the whistles you know, and that's what we have to do. That's where we've thrived all year. That's how we build our game. And we did that tonight.

Game 4 of the first-round series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins takes place on Saturday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

How Brad Marchand and Bruins beat the Maple Leafs in Game 3

After a goalless first period, Matthew Knies scored for the Leafs at 13:10 of the second period. Trent Frederic made it 1-1 for the Bruins at 17:37 as he beat Ilya Smasonov with a wrist shot goal from the left circle.

1:07 into the third period, Jake DeBrusk put the Bruins up 2-1 after scoring his third powerplay goal of the playoff series. Tyler Bertuzzi tied it 2-2 for the Leafs at 11:25.

Brad Marchand restored the Bruins lead at 11:53 and scored the game-winning empty-net goal with 36 seconds remaining for the Bruins' 4-2 win. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves for the Bruins in the matchup.