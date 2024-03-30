"It's been complete downhill and misery" - NHL insider reflects on Islanders' recent slump and fan discontent

NHL insiders have been dissecting the New York Islanders' recent struggles, with some expressing surprise at their dwindling form and the apparent disillusionment among fans.

In a video shared by Spittin' Chiclets on X (formerly Twitter), Ryan Whitney, a prominent figure in the hockey world, offered his thoughts on the Islanders' situation.

Whitney began by acknowledging the initial optimism surrounding the team when they acquired Patrick Roy and embarked on a winning streak. However, he expressed bewilderment at the subsequent decline, stating:

"T's and P's to the Islanders and their fans. Everything looked great when Roy came over and they started winning and then they fell apart, I did not see this coming. I think I said on a show, they're going to get in and now it's been complete downhill and misery ever since."

The Islanders' performance has faltered to such an extent that Whitney lamented even their losses to teams like the New Jersey Devils.

"For Christ's sake, the Devils beat them, Pasha's Devils beat them. They're horrible. I was talking to Frankie about it. He's supremely disgusted with the fans and the energy in the building."

This defeat seemed particularly galling to Whitney, indicating the extent of the Islanders' struggles.

Furthermore, Whitney conveyed a sense of disappointment in the atmosphere surrounding the team, particularly in their home arena. He described conversations with colleague Frankie Borelli, who expressed frustration with the lack of support from fans and the palpable negativity permeating the arena.

"I guess it's been not even close to sold out and just not getting the love. And granted, now it's like the fans are probably pissed off. That arena is in a terrible location, That was one of his biggest things."

"It's just hard to get people there for games in terms of after work and you're not getting the crowd from Manhattan. And it's just I watched the game. It seemed dead in there. He's like yeah dude it's been tough. Been tough sledding."

This difficulty in attracting spectators appeared to contribute to a lackluster atmosphere during games, with Whitney describing the arena as "dead" during his observations.

Islanders triumph 3-2 over Panthers in crucial playoff bout

In a crucial game with playoff implications, the New York Islanders edged past the Florida Panthers 3-2. Semyon Varlamov's stellar goaltending, with 27 saves, proved instrumental, while Jean-Gabriel Pageau netted the decisive goal.

NYI coach Patrick Roy emphasized their strong start and team effort. Despite the loss, Florida secured a playoff berth, aided by Aleksander Barkov's milestone 700th franchise point.

The Panthers will aim to improve after a string of losses, with hopes of surpassing Boston in the Atlantic Division. Aaron Ekblad's return has boosted Florida's defense after a seven-game absence due to injury.