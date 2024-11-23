“It's embarrassing that Sid has to drop the gloves”: Internet rages at Penguins as Sidney Crosby fights Kyler Connor for his 10th career fight

On Friday night, Sidney Crosby fought Kyle Connor during the Pittsburgh Penguins game against the Winnipeg Jets. The fight began after Connor delivered a reverse hit that Crosby didn’t like. Crosby followed Connor for a while before deciding to drop the gloves and fight, which is rare for him.

This fight was Crosby's first regular-season brawl in over five years. It was also his tenth career fight in 19 NHL seasons.

B/R Open Ice shared the clip of the fight on social media with the caption:

“SIDNEY CROSBY AND KYLE CONNOR DROP THE GLOVES AND GO AT IT 😳” and later added, “In case you weren't keeping track, that was Sid's 10th career fight 👀.”

The fight soon became a topic of discussion among NHL fans.

“It's embarrassing that Sid has to drop the gloves.. Soft ass Pens" One fan tweeted.

"Dude needed to do it! His team is asleep on the ice… trust me I know" another fan tweeted.

"For the love of god, will someone save Sid," one fan said.

"Sid has to do something to wake up his team'" another fan added.

"Someone please fire Sullivan. Sid has been trying everything to spark this team." a fan said.

Many were surprised to see Crosby, usually known for his skill, show this kind of aggression. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Sid, if you're going to go a guy, at least drop you mittens, it was only KFC for God sake..." one fan said.

"The G in GOAT actually stands for goon" one fan humorously mentioned.

Sidney Crosby's teammate shared his response to his fight with Connor

Despite the fight, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost the game to the Winnipeg Jets 4-1. Sidney Crosby cross-checked Connor twice before they fought near the benches. Both Sidney Crosby and Kyle Connor received fighting majors and Crosby also got a cross-checking minor.

Crosby’s teammate, rookie Owen Pickering, admired his attempt to spark the team.

"To have him step up and try to get us going was commendable. It was pretty cool to see." said Pickering per Trib Live.

Connor explained the situation, saying:

"Crosby didn’t like the hit... It just kind of happened. We’re not taking [expletive] from anybody."

This season Crosby has seven goals and 20 points in 22 NHL games.

