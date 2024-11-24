"It's not enjoyable, obviously": Sidney Crosby makes his feelings known about getting 600th career goal in Penguins' embarassing 6-1 loss

Sidney Crosby reached a major milestone on Saturday night, scoring his 600th career NHL goal. However, the achievement was bittersweet as his Pittsburgh Penguins were handed an embarrassing 6-1 loss by the visiting Utah Hockey Club at PPG Paints Arena.

Crosby's 600th goal makes him the 21st player to achieve this feat alongside Washington's Alex Ovechkin, who's the only other active player to accomplish this achievement.

As the fans cheered for Crosby's achievement, the captain felt disheartened by the loss.

"It's not enjoyable, obviously," Crosby said of scoring his 600th in such a lopsided loss. "It was a nice reception and a cool moment. I thought we got some momentum off that power play and were doing some good things...”

The goal also made Crosby the 7th player to score 600 goals with one franchise, joining Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman, Mario Lemieux, Joe Sakic and Bobby Hull.

"Yeah, it means a lot (being 7th player). Obviously, been here for a long time, and to be able to do it at home and have another memory with so many others, family here. Yeah, it's special. And happy to see it go in." Sidney Crosby said during mid-game interview.

Sidney Crosby's goal came in the second period to cut Utah's 2-1 lead. However, Utah scored shortly to stop the Penguins momentum.

"Obviously, they get one shortly after and get the lead back. Even with that, we're still in the game. We're doing some good things, and it gets away from us." Crosby said after the game.

Utah got goals from Dyland Genther (two), Nick Bjugstad, Alexander Kerfoot, Jack McBain and Mikhail Sergachev. Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves. Alex Nedeljkovic saved 24 shots for Pittusburgh.

Pittsburgh HC Mike Sullivan's comments about Sidney Crosby's 600th career goal

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan lauded Sidney Crosby even before his 600th career NHL goal.

Before the game, Sullivan said:

"It's just another one of those milestones that speaks for itself, I think. He's in elite company now with every milestone that he achieves at this point. He's in very elite company. He's amongst the greatest players of all time. I think that's what that number suggests."

This loss to Utah drops Penguins' record to 7-12-4, with three consecutive defeats and eight losses in their past 10 contests.

Next, the Penguins will face against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

