"It's getting late"- NHL Dy. Commissioner Bill Daly addresses Arizona Coyotes' relocation plans for 2024-25 season

The Arizona Coyotes have been dealing with a lot of stuff lately. They're trying to figure out where to build their new arena for the next NHL season.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly just spoke up about how tough it's been for them to find a permanent spot to play. It's all pretty complicated and kind of up in the air right now.

NHL insider Chris Johnston tweeted about Daly's comments on the team possibly relocating. Daly hinted that if owner Alex Meruelo doesn't get land in an auction in June, the chances of the Arizona Coyotes moving elsewhere are slim. This suggests they might stay at Mullett Arena for a while.

Johnston's tweet reads:

"Bill Daly, asked if the NHL would have time to pivot and have the #coyotes play somewhere other than Arizona next season if Alex Meruelo doesn't win June's land auction: "Probably not." Seems to be an indication they're likely to remain where they are for 2024-25."

Despite the urgency and the upcoming auction, Daly and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman didn't set a clear deadline for a decision. Daly mentioned that the situation is becoming critical, saying "it's getting late."

After moving from Glendale in 2022, the Coyotes have been searching for a suitable place to play.

Right now, they're using Mullett Arena on the Arizona State University campus as a temporary solution, but finding a permanent venue on private land has been tough.

The discussion surrounding Arizona Coyotes Arena this year

Bettman, speaking at the NHL All-Star Game in February, mentioned that Meruelo is focused on getting specific land but didn't say when things might be resolved.

Later, the Arizona Coyotes confirmed they're working on buying state trust land in north Phoenix, showing they're actively trying to find a permanent home in Arizona.

According to reports from TSN today, Bettman said that he really wanted the team to get a new arena and wished the Tempe vote had gone their way.

"We would have preferred [them] to be in a new arena by now. But there were certain things that couldn't be controlled. We would have preferred that the referendum in Tempe went the other way, but it didn't. We deal with what we can deal with." Bettman said (via TSN)

The uncertainty around the arena situation has kept NHL fans and others involved anxious, with the auction's outcome playing a big role in what happens next for the Arizona Coyotes.