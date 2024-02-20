"It's going to be pretty nasty" - Connor Bedard weighs in on Patrick Kane's return to Chicago 

Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard eagerly awaits the team's upcoming clash against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 25. Ahead of the match there's much anticipation centered around the return of NHL icon Patrick Kane to Chicago, this time sporting the Red Wings jersey.

Bedard, who has been displaying impressive form since his recovery from a jaw injury, joins many who are awaiting Kane's homecoming to the Windy City.

Bedard's remarkable performance since returning from injury has been nothing short of extraordinary. Despite wearing a face shield for protection, Bedard has been on fire, tallying points in each of his games back on the ice.

From recording an assist in his first game against the Penguins to notching a goal and an assist against the Senators, Bedard's impact has been undeniable.

In his most recent game against the Hurricanes, Connor Bedard showcased his talent with a goal and two assists, maintaining his status as a hockey prodigy and NHL No. 1 draft.

Amid his stellar performances, Bedard took a moment to reflect on Kane's highly anticipated return to Chicago, saying on Sunday:

"I'm just pumped for the video tribute. I think it's going to be pretty nasty. He had some sick highlights here. I've watched every one of his mixtapes probably 100 times, so I'm pumped for that."

Patrick Kane's performance during the 2023-24 NHL season has been notable. In 24 games played, Kane has tallied nine goals and 14 assists, resulting in a total of 23 points for the season. Despite facing some challenges with a plus/minus rating of minus 5, Kane has remained a consistent offensive threat for his team.

Connor Bedard and Blackhawks' 6-3 loss to Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks v Carolina Hurricanes

In a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Carolina Hurricanes saw Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho contribute with a goal and an assist each. Michael Bunting, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brent Burns and Jordan Martinook also found the net for the Hurricanes, extending their winning streak to three games and securing their eighth win in 10 matches.

Spencer Martin, making his mark since joining in January, made 14 saves to clinch his third consecutive win. Meanwhile, Connor Bedard impressed for the Blackhawks, tallying a goal and two assists. Despite a valiant effort, Chicago suffered their 21st consecutive road loss.

Necas, Kotkaniemi and Aho spearheaded the Hurricanes' early dominance, propelling them to a commanding 4-0 lead midway through the second period. Martinook's late empty-net goal sealed the win for Carolina.