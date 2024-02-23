"It's not happening" - Former NHL player turned analyst weighs in on Vancouver's recent powerplay struggles

Analyzing the Vancouver Canucks' recent powerplay challenges, retired NHL goalie and current analyst Martin Biron shared valuable insights on "SC with Jay Onrait."

Jay Onrait acknowledged the team's position tied atop the NHL standings, emphasizing the need to put the situation into perspective. However, with four straight losses, he raised concerns about how Canucks fans should perceive the current challenges.

Martin Biron echoed Onrait's concerns and delved into the specifics of the Canucks' powerplay struggles:

"I'm concerned because the Canucks are the type of team that can definitely score a lot of goals. They lost about one the other day by scoring seven. But still, you take that game away, they still are scoring a lot of goals and they were so good on the power play before February the 7th.

"They were seven in the NHL in the power play at that mark at 25.8%. Since then, they're one for 28, 3.6%. And you look at the game against Seattle, they have the one that they lead again.

"They scored first. They've scored first in the four games that they lost in a row. They have a power play right after that. They do nothing on the power play. It allows for Seattle to get back in the game and tie the game 1 -1. It's tight 2 -2. They got a power play. Do something on the power play."

Analyzing the specifics of the powerplay performance against Seattle, Biron expressed disappointment in the lack of offensive productivity.

"In eight minutes of power play time against Seattle, they had four shots on goal, four attempts, two attempts from the slot, and one attempt from the danger area, the high danger area, the inner slot. So everything's on the perimeter and you're not going to get anything done."

He concluded by expressing his overall concern about the Canucks' powerplay struggles, emphasizing that it has been nine games since the unit last found success.

"And look, this is nine games now where the power play has not worked. They've had meetings. They've talked to the players. Get to the front of the net. Get rebounds. Get deflection. It's not happening. So that is a concern for me when I look at the Vancouver Canucks."

Seattle Kraken tops Vancouver Canucks 5-2

The Seattle Kraken defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2, marking the Canucks' fourth consecutive loss. Jared McCann's goal and three assists, along with Jordan Eberle's two goals and an assist, led Seattle.

Coach Dave Hakstol praised the team's overall performance, stating:

"It was a solid performance all the way through...."

McCann, with 11 goals and 11 assists in his last 15 games, showcased his confidence.

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet took responsibility for the loss, saying:

"That’s on me. I’ve gotta take the blame for that...."

It remains to be seen if their recent form is merely a bump in the road or a warning sign of things to come.