"It's happening" "It’s about damn time": NHL fans erupt as Red Wings finally confirms Sergei Fedorov’s iconic #91 jersey retirement date

The Detroit Red Wings will retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey on January 12 before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The team announced on Tuesday that no other player will wear the number again. Fedorov becomes the ninth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired.Sergei Fedorov’s best years came in Detroit, where he scored 400 goals and 954 points. He won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings and the Hart Trophy in 1994 as the league’s most valuable player. He was one of the most important players during the team’s successful run in the 1990s.Fans welcomed the news with excitement on X.&quot;It’s about damn time,&quot; a fan said.Tom O @The_Other_TOLINK@DetroitRedWings It’s about damn time.&quot;IT’S HAPPENING,&quot; commented another fan.kait @detroitkaitLINK@DetroitRedWings IT’S HAPPENING&quot;BETTER LATE THAN NEVER,&quot; one X user commented.Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;All time favorite to wear the Winged Wheel. So pumped about this. Nobody could skate like 91,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;It’s about time! All aboard the Federov Express,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Congratulations Sergei Federov. One of the greatest players ever to wear the Red Wings jersey,&quot; a fan tweeted.Sergei Fedorov is thankful for his jersey retirement by the Red WingsAddressing fans on Tuesday, Sergei Fedorov said he is thankful for his jersey retirement. He thanked the Red Wings for giving him the chance.&quot;I’m extremely grateful for this tremendous honor.&quot; Fedorov said, via NHL.com. &quot;Thank you to everyone... especially those who helped bring me to Detroit and gave me the chance to play for such a historic franchise.&quot;Fedorov played in the league for 18 seasons and represented four teams, including the Washington Capitals. He donned Red Wings jersey for 13 seasons and helped the team make the playoffs in each of those. He won the Cup in 1997, 1998, and 2002.&quot;I was fortunate to be part of some unforgettable teams,” Fedorov added. “Above all, I’m proud of the three Stanley Cup championships we won for our amazing fans in Hockeytown.&quot;The Red Wings drafted him in 1989 and he scored 79 points as a rookie. He finished with 1,179 points in over 1200 games.&quot;It’s a moment I’ll always cherish. I can’t wait to see everyone in January.&quot; Fedorov said.Fedorov once scored five goals in a game, which shows his dominance during his era.