  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Detroit Red Wings
  • "It's happening" "It’s about damn time": NHL fans erupt as Red Wings finally confirms Sergei Fedorov’s iconic #91 jersey retirement date

"It's happening" "It’s about damn time": NHL fans erupt as Red Wings finally confirms Sergei Fedorov’s iconic #91 jersey retirement date

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 19, 2025 14:12 GMT
2015 Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction - Press Conference - Source: Getty
NHL fans celebrate as Red Wings set date to retire Sergei Fedorov’s no. 91 jersey (Source: Getty)

The Detroit Red Wings will retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey on January 12 before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The team announced on Tuesday that no other player will wear the number again. Fedorov becomes the ninth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired.

Ad

Sergei Fedorov’s best years came in Detroit, where he scored 400 goals and 954 points. He won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings and the Hart Trophy in 1994 as the league’s most valuable player. He was one of the most important players during the team’s successful run in the 1990s.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans welcomed the news with excitement on X.

"It’s about damn time," a fan said.
Ad
"IT’S HAPPENING," commented another fan.
Ad
"BETTER LATE THAN NEVER," one X user commented.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"All time favorite to wear the Winged Wheel. So pumped about this. Nobody could skate like 91," a fan commented.
"It’s about time! All aboard the Federov Express," another fan commented.
"Congratulations Sergei Federov. One of the greatest players ever to wear the Red Wings jersey," a fan tweeted.
Ad

Sergei Fedorov is thankful for his jersey retirement by the Red Wings

Addressing fans on Tuesday, Sergei Fedorov said he is thankful for his jersey retirement. He thanked the Red Wings for giving him the chance.

"I’m extremely grateful for this tremendous honor." Fedorov said, via NHL.com. "Thank you to everyone... especially those who helped bring me to Detroit and gave me the chance to play for such a historic franchise."
Ad

Fedorov played in the league for 18 seasons and represented four teams, including the Washington Capitals. He donned Red Wings jersey for 13 seasons and helped the team make the playoffs in each of those. He won the Cup in 1997, 1998, and 2002.

"I was fortunate to be part of some unforgettable teams,” Fedorov added. “Above all, I’m proud of the three Stanley Cup championships we won for our amazing fans in Hockeytown."
Ad

The Red Wings drafted him in 1989 and he scored 79 points as a rookie. He finished with 1,179 points in over 1200 games.

"It’s a moment I’ll always cherish. I can’t wait to see everyone in January." Fedorov said.

Fedorov once scored five goals in a game, which shows his dominance during his era.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications