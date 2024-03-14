"It's hard not to say Sidney Crosby": Mark Messier elects Sidney Crosby as the foundation of a team he'd build as a GM

NHL legend Mark Messier recently said in an interview that he sees Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby as the foundation of the team he would love to build as general manager.

Crosby is arguably one of the best players in the NHL, and with his impressive skill set, leadership qualities, and proven track record of success, Messier reckons Crosby has the qualities you look for in a franchise player.

The NHL legend also praised the versatility of Sidney Crosby, describing him as an electrifying open-ice player and the best corner man in the last 75 years.

In an interview with NHL.com, Mark Messier said:

"Look at everything you'd want in a franchise player to lead a team to (the) Stanley Cup. He's checked every box, all along the way, and has never backed down from it, never complained."

He added:

"Talk about a superstar who could have played in any era. I always say that Sidney Crosby is an electrifying open-ice player, but he's also probably the best corner man in the last 75 years. That is quite a combination. Then you talk about the leadership."

While players like Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are also showing maturity and a desire to win, Mark Messier said he's having trouble looking past Crosby because of the incredible impact he's seen throughout his career:

"Of course, there's Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton's Connor McDavid, guys who are showing much more maturity now, showing a willingness to learn how to win. But it's hard for me to get away from Sidney Crosby because of what I've been able to witness over his career."

Mark Messier lauded Auston Matthews for having a career-high campaign

Toronto Maple Leafs v Edmonton Oilers

Auston Matthews is having a career-high scoring campaign with the Maple Leafs this year. The 26-year-old center leads the league with 54 goals.

Matthews is on pace for 69 goals, and if he reaches the mark, it will be his second 60-goal season since being drafted first overall by the Maple Leafs in 2016

Meanwhile, Mark Messier praised Auston Matthews in the same interview, hailing him as the "most natural goal-scorer" in the league right now.

“I mean, he is the best, most natural goal-scorer in the game right now. There's no question about it. You add up all of his physical skills and then you add the experience that he's getting now – the focus and the maturity. He’s a tremendous hockey player, incredible, incredible goal-scorer."