"It's hockey" "Rempe would’ve gotten 15 games": NHL fans react to Stefan Noesen not facing disciplinary charges for dangerous hit on Tage Thompson

On Sunday, New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen hit Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson in the head. It happened in the third period of the 4-3 Sabres win and Noesen was given a match penalty for elbowing Thompson. The hit knocked off Thompson's helmet and caused him to fall. Thompson got up, passed concussion tests and skated off the ice.

Despite the hit, the NHL Department of Player Safety decided not to give Stefan Noesen any further punishment. NHL insider, Jeff Marek shared the news on X on Monday.

"New Jersey Devil Stefan Noesen will not face any supplemental discipline for his hit on Buffalo Sabre Tage Thompson yesterday," Marek tweeted.

This decision led to different reactions from fans.

"I understand Sabres fans looking for reaction from team in the moment, but Noesen played the puck and braced for contact. Thompson was also playing the puck and lunged in. Just an inforutnate "collision" that happens...it's hockey," one fan said.

"Rempe would’ve gotten 15 games," another fan said.

"It was a bad hit but Tage lunged forward lowering his head, definitely worth the major penalty but not much intent to injure there, no suspension necessary," a fan wrote.

"Thompson fault. But himself in a horrible position by reaching forward at the last second. Unavoidable," another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions on X.

"Nice to know they’re trying to get hits to the head out of the game by allowing hits to head go unpunished," a fan said.

"Imagine a 6'1 player throwing a hit to the head on a 6'6 player lmfaoooooo," a fan wrote.

"That's an awful precedent to set. No consistency in that department. Brutal hit that had every single element for a suspension & was even called a major and misconduct. People need to lose their jobs," one fan commented.

Jack Hughes scored a goal following Stefan Noesen's hit but failed to win

The New Jersey Devils lost to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Sunday. Tage Thompson gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead with a rebound goal before JJ Peterka made it 2-0 from a pass from Thompson. Ryan McLeod added a short-handed goal, making it 3-0.

In the second period, Paul Cotter scored to cut the lead to 3-1. Zucker then put the puck into an empty net, assisted by Thompson, to make it 4-1. In the third period, Cotter scored again, making it 4-2. Jack Hughes added a short-handed goal less than a minute after Stefan Noesen's hit to bring the score to 4-3.

