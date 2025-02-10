"It's been an honor": Jake Evans' foreshadowing post-game comments spark Montreal Canadiens forward's trade speculation 

The Montreal Canadiens could ultimately decide to be sellers at the upcoming National Hockey League trade deadline if they remain on the outside looking in at a playoff spot.

Based on the recent comments from forward Jake Evans, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the end of this season, he could be on the move soon.

Evans spoke about what an "honor" it was to wear the Canadiens jersey, which many are interpreting as a thinly-veiled early goodbye.

"It’s been an honor," he said. "It’s such a fun place to play, it’s such a great place to live, and I’ve just really enjoyed it. It’s truly an honor. There’s so much tradition here, so many great players that have worn this great jersey with pride, and it’s truly an honor.”

Fans reacted to the comment by agreeing that Evans seemed to be hinting at a potential impending trade from Montreal.

"He knows what this team is, and how far they truly are from being a contender. Good on him to seek a better opportunity," wrote one fan.

"Wish him all the best, in reality he wants a chance to compete in the playoff while he's in his prime. What team gets him is going to love him," one fan added.

"Talking with the past tense says that he knows he isn’t coming back," one fan wrote.

"He talked like he just played his last game with MTL...?" another fan wondered.

"Sounds like he's been told he's being moved," one fan added.

"Well, that's that. Good luck in the playoffs, Jake," one fan said.

He's in the final season of a three-year, $5.1 million deal with a cap hit of $1.7 million.

Jake Evans' career highlights

The Canadiens selected Evans with the 207th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, and he's played his entire career to this point with the team.

His first full NHL season came in the shortened 2020-21 campaign, which began in January due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Evans was part of the team that made a surprise run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final; he contributed a goal and an assist in seven postseason games.

He achieved a career-best 29 points the following season, scoring 11 goals and 19 assists. This season, he's scored 11 goals with 16 assists and is on pace to reach a new career high in points with 40.

