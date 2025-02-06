"It's our job to protect that": Connor McDavid takes onus to protect Canadians' hockey pride in upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tourney

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has stepped up to safeguard Canada's hockey legacy as the nation prepares for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Sidney Crosby is leading Team Canada as it prepares for an exciting matchup with Sweden next week. The Canadian roster is filled with superstars, including McDavid and Cale Makar, who will serve as alternate captains, positioning Canada as the heavy favorites to win the inaugural edition of the international competition.

The tournament marks Connor McDavid's first opportunity to represent his nation in seven years, and he's eager to take on the responsibility of protecting Canada's hockey legacy.

In an interview with Sportsnet's Gene Principe, McDavid emphasized the importance of showcasing the game at its highest level.

"Collectively, we all want to grow the game, and the only way to do that is to showcase it at its highest level. You know, the NHL is hockey at the highest level. There's a step even above that, you know, and that's these best-on-best tournaments," McDavid said.

He expressed hope that Team Canada can deliver an impressive performance, demonstrating to the world that hockey remains a fantastic game and reaffirming its status as Canada's national sport.

"And hopefully we can put on a great show, and hopefully show the world hockey is a fantastic game. So, we're going to see if it's still our game, and it's our job to protect that," McDavid added.

Team Canada will lock horns against Sweden in the opening fixture of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 12 at Bell Centre Arena in Montreal. The puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The other teams in the tournament include the United States and Finland, who will face off on Feb. 13.

Connor McDavid on Sidney Crosby as Canada captain

Earlier in October, Connor McDavid expressed his support for Sidney Crosby to lead Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

McDavid said that Crosby is the obvious choice for the role due to his extensive experience and success on the international stage.

“It should be Sid. It should be Sid for sure, that’s not even a question," McDavid said via NHL.

“It’s just how it should be. He’s Sidney Crosby and he’s been there so many times and he’s the guy. It’s not like I thought about it a lot, it’s just such a no-brainer.”

Connor McDavid has collected 70 points through 22 goals and 48 points this season.

