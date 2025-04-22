"It's just part of it": Brendan Gallagher makes feelings known about Alex Alexeyev's cross check in game vs. Capitals

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher shared his thoughts on a cross-check to the face by the Washington Capitals defenseman Alex Alexeyev during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Monday.

Alexeyev avoided a penalty despite delivering a cross-check to Brendan Gallagher's face. The Habs forward recoiled in pain, but the referee did make a call on the play.

Here's a video of the play:

In a post-game media interview, Brendan Gallagher described the incident as part of the game, noting that such physicality is expected during the playoffs. When asked if he was surprised by the non-call or had seen a similar cross-check, Gallagher said (0:29):

Of course not. It's just part of it. This time of year you just don't expect power plays. I'll be back there, and just part of the game."

Meanwhile, the first game of the series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals was a physically intense contest. Although the Caps dominated much of the game, the Canadiens put up a strong fight, pushing the game into overtime, where they ultimately fell 3-2.

Brendan Gallagher and Habs lose Game 1 to Caps

The Washington Capitals, having the home-ice advantage, hosted the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One for Game 1 on Monday.

Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring for the hosts after putting them ahead with a power-play goal at 18:34 into the first period. This was the lone goal scored in that period. Anthony Beauvillier increased the Caps' lead to 2-0 at 12:09 into the second period.

The Canadiens clawed their way back into the game in the final period. Cole Caufield cut the deficit to 2-1 after scoring on the power play at 10:32 before Nick Suzuki's goal at 15:45 tied the game and forced overtime.

Ovechkin scored his first career Stanley Cup playoff overtime winner at 2:26 of the extra period, securing a 3-2 win for the Caps over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Ovi notched three points through two goals and an assist in the opener.

Game 2 returns to Capital One Arena on Wednesday, with the puck scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. ET.

