"It's like having a sleeping child": Logan O'Connor's fiancee Kendra Lanuza on Avs forward's "precious" pre-game nap at home

Kendra Lanuza, the fiancee of Avs forward Logan O'Connor, recently had a conversation with uchealth to discuss her work life, wedding planning, fiancee and their dog, Billie, among others.

Lanuza, sharing insights about the Avs forward's pregame rituals, mentioned that O'Connor looks like a "sleeping child" when taking his pregame nap. At times, they even hang a "Do Not Disturb" sign outside their home to emphasize the importance of his nap before games:

"A lot of the times we have to tiptoe around because it's like having a sleeping child when he's down for his pregame nap. We're sometimes putting like, Do Not Disturb Baby sleeping sign outside because that's how precious his nap time is. "

Lanuza values the Avalanche fans' unwavering support. She reckons their loyalty, especially during the Stanley Cup run, highlights just how dedicated they are:

"The Avalanche fans are the most supportive ever. I think like the Stanley Cup run just really showed how loyal they are. So of course I love them and we love the team the fans like Ball Arena, everything that's involved with it.

Logan O'Connor proposed to his fiancee, Kendra Lenuza, who graduated from the University of Colorado's physician assistant program and is a former lacrosse player, in Denver last month.

The Avs forward proposed at the Manor House in Kendra's hometown of Littleton. Following that, they celebrated with about 40 of their loved ones. Kendra has announced that she and O'Connor will marry in July.

Logan O'Connor to undergo season-ending surgery

Logan O'Connor has missed games since the NHL All-Star Break due to the hip injury. It was announced last week that the 27-year-old forward will undergo hip surgery, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

O'Connor will not play in the playoffs. Coach Jared Bednar says that there's no timeline for his return or whether he will be ready for the training camp next season:

"He will not come back before that date, and then he's got to get himself to the point, hopefully, that he can come back. We don't have clarity on that"

O'Connor has collected 25 points through 13 goals and 12 assists in 57 games this season for the Avs.