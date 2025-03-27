"It's not load management": NHL insider sheds light on Connor McDavid's injury timeline ahead of Oilers playoff run 

According to reports, the Edmonton Oilers are expected to be without their star duo, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, for at least a week, meaning the team will have to play their remaining two games of the week without them.

Draisaitl has been sidelined since last Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, while McDavid was ruled out during Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets, likely suffering a groin injury during the matchup.

Draisaitl is expected to be back sooner than McDavid. TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger shared his insights on the "Overdrive" show, discussing the potential advantages and disadvantages of the Oilers playing without their two key players.

He suggested that there's no immediate cause for alarm, though he remained cautious, noting that if McDavid isn't ready with only three games left in the regular season, it could become a concern.

"Well, I’m not getting the sense that there’s reason to be overly concerned," Dreger said. "But I caution and I’m hesitant in saying that — because all of a sudden, you’re three games from the end of the regular season, and he’s still not ready.

"Connor might be a little bit longer, and it’s not load management—these guys are dealing with issues. But they feel like they’ve built up enough that they can get through it, and, you know, they’ll manage it," he added.

Dreger also outlined the positive aspect of the situation where McDavid and Draisaitl return fully healthy for the playoffs. He also pointed out that other players have stepped up in their absence, producing offensively and contributing to the team's performance.

"So I think the team — well, I had somebody close say to me: “Might be the best thing that happened. But if the best-case scenario is: They get the rest they need, They get healthy, Other guys pick up the slack in the meantime — then, that might be the best-case scenario going into the playoffs," Dreger said.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are arguably the best players in the league, so losing them is far from perfect.

Still, there's a chance this could work out for the Oilers if their stars get the rest and healing time they need, while the rest of the crew steps up big-time to cover for them. It might just put the team in a solid spot heading into the playoffs.

How Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl fared for the Oilers this season

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been the heart and soul of the Oilers' offense. Both have shone brightly for the team, topping the charts in scoring.

Draisaitl has amassed an impressive 101 points with 49 goals and 52 assists over 68 games. Not far behind, McDavid has notched 90 points, through 26 goals and 64 assists on the campaign. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers sit third in the Pacific Division with 87 points.

