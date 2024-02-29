"It's a lot of noise playing in a Canadian market": Elias Pettersson talks on his uncertain contract extension status with Vancouver Canucks

Amidst swirling speculations and critiques, Elias Pettersson's coach, Rick Tocchet, believes the Vancouver Canucks' star center can elevate his game. Despite Pettersson's current performance, Tocchet expressed that there's room for improvement. Pettersson, who has been overshadowed by teammate J.T. Miller's recent standout performances, acknowledges his recent quiet spell on the ice.

"Petey ... is maybe just OK," Tocchet told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. "We have 22 games or whatever left to get his game going."

Pettersson's production decline, evident in his statistics over the last few games, has fueled discussions about his future with the Canucks. Although negotiations have been ongoing, Pettersson has maintained his focus on playing and supporting his team. He emphasized his commitment to control what he can amidst the surrounding "noise" and uncertainty regarding his contract extension.

"I mean, I haven't lied," Pettersson told Sportsnet. "I'm an honest guy, I like to think, and I haven't said anything else (about it). I haven't said anything I'm not doing. It's a lot of noise, of course. I'm human, I hear it and I'm trying to focus on what I can control."

The Canucks management, represented by general manager Patrik Allvin, has been in regular contact with Pettersson's agent, Pat Brisson. However, negotiations await Pettersson's green light. His potential contract, speculated to be in the range of $12- to $ 13 million over eight years, could make him the highest-paid player in Canucks history.

"At an appropriate time, we'll figure that out," Pettersson said. "It's a lot of noise playing in a Canadian market."

Pettersson acknowledged the pressure surrounding contract talks but emphasized his focus on his game. Despite external distractions, he remains dedicated to improving his performance. Reflecting on his recent play, Pettersson admitted to moments of fatigue but expressed gratitude for the support and resources provided by the coaching staff.

"Yeah," he said. "I mean, it's an 82-game season and you're not going to feel perfect all year long. Some games you feel better, and when those games happen, you play smarter."

Tocchet highlighted Elias Pettersson's recent improvements in practice and stressed the importance of consistent effort. Pettersson himself acknowledged his critical self-assessment and expressed a desire for continuous improvement.

"My game can always be better," Pettersson said. "I'm always my biggest critic whenever I play bad. I always watch my games and I see what I can do better."

Elias Pettersson's current season performance

In Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins, Pettersson contributed with a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal, and two penalty minutes. Even though Pettersson's scoring rate­ has somewhat eased off re­cently, only raking up three points in the­ last six match-ups, and hasn't had a power-play point since February 6th.

This NHL season, the­ 25-year-old center has accrue­d a noteworthy tally of 75 points. Among these, the­ 26 are from power play and two are shorthanded. The ve­rsatile capabilities of Pette­rsson offer the potential to touch the­ hundred-point peak for the se­cond year in a row.