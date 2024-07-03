"It's their move at getting Trouba" "Watch out for the Red Wings": Fans react as Red Wings sign ex-Panthers Vladimir Tarasenko for $9.5 million deal

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko has signed a two-year, $9.5 million deal with the Detroit Red Wings. The deal carries an AAV of $4.75 million. The deal comes on the heels of other key free agent signings such as Tyler Motte, William Lagesson, Erik Gustafsson and Cam Talbot.

However, as soon as news of the signing broke, fan reaction across the league began to pour in. Fans began to poke fun at Tarasenko, a former New York Ranger, signing with Detroit.

“It’s their move at getting Trouba,” a fan opined.

“Only the Rangers that care to win, the Rangers that don’t care to win are currently on the Rangers,” a fan chimed in.

“Is Drury on vacation?” this fan posted.

While some fans chose to poke fun at the Rangers for failing to keep Tarasenko, others commented on how good the Red Wings could be this upcoming season. Here’s a look at what these fans had to say on social media:

“Watch out for the Red Wings. The goaltending could be better than ppl think,” a fan weighed in.

“Andrew Copp, Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Motte, Erik Gustafsson, Cam Talbot, technically Tim Gettinger too. I mean jeez you ain’t kidding,” a fan posted.

“We know who is now a lock to win the cup,” another fan expressed.

With Vladimir Tarasenko in the lineup, the Red Wings will be looking to become serious contenders in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season. They could be in the conversation for a playoff spot in a packed Atlantic Division.

Projecting Vladimir Tarasenko’s place in the Red Wings lineup

The Red Wings had an open spot in their top six following David Perron’s departure to Ottawa. Now, that hole seems to be filled with Vladimir Tarasenko’s arrival. The veteran forward looks to play on the Wings’ second line with center JT Compher and future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane.

Daily Faceoff projects the Red Wings’ top line as Dylan Larkin at center with Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat on the wings. That leaves the trio of Compher, Kane and Tarasenko to round out the top six. However, the Red Wings now have the flexibility to move up Tarasenko to the top line if needed.

It’s worth pointing out that the Red Wings may not be done adding this offseason. As such, there’s no ruling out that the club could target a top-six forward if one becomes available.

In the meantime, Red Wings’ fans can look forward to a dangerous second line loaded with three former Stanley Cup champions.

