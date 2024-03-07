"It's never easy" - Calgary Flames GM gives his honest opinion on blockbuster Noah Hanifin trade

After a long period of speculation, the Calgary Flames finally traded defenseman Noah Hanifin. Noah Hanifin was a key player for the Flames but was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights in a three-way deal that also involved the Philadelphia Flyers.

Flames' General Manager Craig Conroy's assessment of the trade has revealed a strategic approach aimed at securing assets to strengthen the Flames' long-term prospects.

"The one thing I think we were looking for, we wanted a first-round pick in this deal,” Conroy explained (via NHL.com) “To be able to get a first-round pick, a third that could turn into a second if they win the first round of the playoffs, and then to be able to get Miromanov to come back and add depth to what we already have, that was a big part of it, too.

"We were looking for three pieces and we were able to get three pieces. It's never easy. These deals are hard, but we're very happy with the return and now we're looking forward to moving forward." Conroy added.

The transaction, which wrapped up on Wednesday, involved Calgary acquiring a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, defenseman Daniil Miromanov and a conditional third-round choice in the same draft year from Vegas. Notably, the Flames agreed to retain 50% of Hanifin's salary in exchange.

Noah Hanifin is currently in the last year of his six-year contract with the Flames worth $29.7 million ($4.95 million average annual value). He scored 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games this season.

The Flyers acquired the Golden Knights' fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Calgary Flames acquired Daniil Miromanov in the Noah Hanifin trade

Acquiring Miromanov in the trade seems strategic for Calgary; however, it remains to be seen how he will contribute to the team's defensive lineup. Despite facing injuries this season, Conroy has faith in him.

"He's had some injuries this year. This year he hasn't played as many games so he's still getting up to speed. We've really liked him in years past." Conroy said.

"We know with those injuries it might take a little time, but he's good sized (6-foot-4, 207 pounds), moves well, really good shot, sees the ice well and he defends well."

Hanifin's departure marks the end of an era, leaving so much for the fans to long for.