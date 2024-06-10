"It's on!" - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Florida's Ron DeSantis place their wager on Stanley Cup Final

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis placed a friendly wager on the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final. The game is between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. Governor DeSantis announced the bet during a news conference.

"With this Stanley Cup," DeSantis said, "I just want to let everybody know I actually have a bet with the premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith. So if the Oilers win, then I've got to send Florida rum up to Alberta."

"But if the Panthers win, then she's got to send some nice Canadian whiskey down to Florida. So we're going to do that. And I also said, you know what? I feel good about how the cup is going to proceed."

Trending

"So if somehow the Oilers win, not only send the rum, I'll also throw in a key lime pie to boot, so that's what we'll do."

Premier Smith expressed her confidence in the Edmonton Oilers. She declared that they would prevail over the Florida Panthers. In a post on X, she reiterated the terms of the bet and shared a picture of herself in an Oilers jersey alongside Governor DeSantis in a Panthers jersey.

Expand Tweet

Game 1 ended with a 3-0 win for the Panthers. Both teams are tense for Game 2.

Vincent Desharnais to replace Cody Ceci in Oilers' defense for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Vincent Desharnais will replace Cody Ceci on the Edmonton Oilers' defense for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Desharnais has been a healthy scratch for the past three games. He expressed his excitement about playing in the Finals and noted sticking to the team's game plan.

“Obviously, it’s pretty exciting to play in the Stanley Cup Finals," Desharnais said (via NHL.com). "I’m ready to play and I’ll just try to do my job. I thought (Game 1) was a fast-paced game. I thought it was back and forth and it was a really fast game."

Knoblauch's choice to switch up the lineup during the playoffs, like changing goalies and rotating players, shows how deep and flexible the team is. The team remains focused on their game plan and the contributions of all players as they strive for success in the Finals.