"It's pretty shocking": Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar make feelings known after Stars stun Avs with comeback win in Game 7

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar shared their thoughts after the Colorado Avalanche lost Game 7 to the Dallas Stars on Saturdaay. The Avalanche had led 2-0 in the third period but gave up four goals. Mikko Rantanen, who was traded from Colorado after contract talks had failed, scored three goals and had an assist for Dallas.

MacKinnon led the Avalanche in the series with seven goals and four assists in seven games. He also had three power-play goals and a plus-minus of +5. But the Stars defended well, as MacKinnon only got one opportunity to score for the Avs.

"It's pretty shocking," MacKinnon said, after the loss. "Felt like we were in total control, then Mikko...credit to him, he made some amazing plays. He was the difference maker, took over. Yeah, I don't know. I'm in shock, to be honest."

Dallas was missing their top defenseman, Miro Heiskanen (25 points), and Jason Robertson, who scored 80 points (35 goals and 45 assists) in the regular season. Nathan MacKinnon mentioned their absence and talked about the Avs failing to capitalise on the opportunity.

"I mean, they were missing their best D-man and maybe their best forward, so we still couldn't beat them. So, yeah, I don't know what we're gonna do," Nathan MacKinnon said.

Cale Makar had one goal and four assists in the series, averaging over 26 minutes of ice time per game. But his offense was missing from Game 7 as the Stars thundered past the Avs in the third period.

"I think we felt like our play was good enough at five on five and controlled that pace of the game," Makar said. "Even when it went to one, I felt like we weathered it well. Just some unlucky stuff. What happens, your stick breaks. Just try and defend.

"Didn't think he was going to cut that close to me when I slid. I think I got the puck with my foot, but I guess they called tripping anyways. Can't catch any luck. Of course, stick breaks there."

Nathan MacKinnon scored in Game 7's 4-2 loss

Josh Manson scored short-handed at 9:50 of the second period to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. Nathan MacKinnon made it 2-0 early in the third during a delayed penalty call.

Mikko Rantanen scored at 7:49 to make it 2-1 before tying the game at 13:46 with a wraparound goal. Soon, Wyatt Johnston gave Dallas a 3-2 lead on a power-play before Rantanen completed his hat-trick with an empty-net goal.

Goalie Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for Dallas, who will now play the Winnipeg Jets or the St. Louis Blues.

