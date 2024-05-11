"It’s really an art" "Speak that truth king": NHL fans react to former ex-Bruins goaltender's take on Sam Bennett's dangerous Brad Marchand hit

A controversial collision between Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett and Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand during Game 3 is at the forefront due to its nature. The incident, which resulted in Marchand sustaining an upper-body injury, prompted fans to react, particularly after former Bruins goaltender Andrew Raycroft shared his perspective.

Marchand found himself sidelined as "day-to-day" following the collision with Bennett. The Bruins organization suggested it might have crossed a line in terms of its intensity and potential danger.

Bennett's play, where he dumped the puck before colliding with Marchand, resulted in Marchand falling hard near the boards at center ice. Although Marchand initially tried to soldier on, he displayed visible signs of discomfort, leading to his absence from the third period of the game.

Andrew Raycroft took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts on Bennett's hit. In a tweet, he described the hit as,

"It’s a sucker punch. Not a reverse hit."

NHL fans jumped into the comment section to share their opinions.

"It’s really an art," a fan said.

"SPEAK THAT TRUTH KING," One fan commented.

"The recoil says it all," one fan said.

Some fans had doubts about if it was a "sucker punch."

"I don’t see the sucker punch anywhere. I even saw the other angle!" a fan said.

"How was that a sucker punch," a fan asked.

"Was there contact from the hand? Maybe. Was it a deliberate punch? No way. I can’t fathom that there was an attempt to injure on a routine dump... Sometimes s**t just happens," a fan said.

More from Sam Bennett's hit on Brad Marchand

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand's Game 4 status remains uncertain due to an upper-body injury after a collision with Sam Bennett. Marchand missed practice on Saturday. The Panthers lead the series 2-1 after a 6-2 victory.

The NHL won't discipline Bennett despite opinions on the incident. While speaking about the hit, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery cited a history of aggressive plays by Bennett.

"Having seen [the replay], there's a history there with Bennett," Montgomery said. "He's a good, hard player, but there's clearly evidence of what went on. People can say it wasn't intentional. We have our view of it."

Florida coach Paul Maurice downplayed intentions, calling it a collision.