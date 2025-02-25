"It's staggering how the wheels have fallen off this guy": NHL analyst flummoxed by $92,800,000 Elias Pettersson's struggling season for Canucks

Analyst Bryan Hayes discussed Elias Pettersson’s struggles on SC with Jay Onrait on Monday. Pettersson's eight-year, $92.8 million contract carries a cap hit of $11.6 million per season. It makes him the fifth highest-paid player in the NHL this season. But, despite this number, Pettersson is underperforming as he ranks 130th in points.

Hayes pointed out that Pettersson has scored only one goal in 2025. He described the situation as surprising and questioned Pettersson's confidence and ability to handle pressure (4:01):

"He has one goal in 2025, one, it's almost March. This guy - he doesn't score, he does not produce points. He just looks completely lost. He has no confidence, he doesn't want to handle the heat.

"It is staggering how the wheels have fallen off this guy... It's staggering. He always looks sour, he always looks down, and always looks like he doesn't want to be there."

Hayes continued:

"He's just simply not pulling his weight. And if they miss the playoffs, and he finishes the way that he's been starting this season, all hell could break loose by the end of this year, leading up to the draft, leading up to July 1, it has been the most flummoxing story all season in terms of an individual player."

The Canucks traded J.T. Miller on Jan. 31, hoping it would help Elias Pettersson improve. However, February has not shown much progress. The team has also missed Quinn Hughes, their top scorer, due to injury.

Vancouver initially showed promise after Miller's trade, winning three of five games before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. However, it has struggled since then. The Canucks lost 2-1 to Utah Hockey Club on Sunday and 3-1 to the Golden Knights on Saturday. They were outshot 32-15 in the Utah game.

Elias Pettersson has only two assists in six February games. He has not scored in 11 games and had a quiet showing for Sweden at the best-on-best tournament.

Rick Tocchet wants Elias Pettersson to move his feet and shoot more

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet wants Elias Pettersson to move his feet and shoot more. Pettersson missed a key breakaway against Utah and has struggled to get shots on net. Since the Miller trade, he has only four shots on goal.

“We've talked about he has to move his feet, and can't double clutch (with the puck),” Tocchet said via Sportsnet on Sunday. "... I don't know if it's a lack of confidence in his shot, but as soon as he has room, he's got to take it and . . .. He's not moving his feet...”

When asked about his confidence, Elias Pettersson said dealing with the media was more frustrating:

“It's more annoying dealing with the media."

The Canucks' five-game road trip continues Wednesday against the Kings.

