“It’s been a tough pill to swallow”: Artturi Lehkonen’s partner Emmi Peltonen pens emotional message as she retires from figure skating

Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen’s partner Emmi Peltonen is a renowned Finnish figure skater. On Monday, Emmi shared an emotional message on Instagram as she announced her retirement from competitive figure skating at the age of 25.

In her post, she mentioned how her journey began as a little girl in Florida and evolved into 19 years of competing at a high level. She explained that although she still loves skating deeply, her body can no longer handle the demands of elite training and competition.

She said it was time for her to step away from the competitive side of the sport and focus on new goals.

“When there’s one thing after another, everyone has their own limits and I've given my all. I’m grateful for the achievements I’ve made even tho, there were still goals left to achieve and it’s been a tough pill to swallow but that’s life and that’s sports,” Emmi wrote.

Throughout her career, Emmi represented Finland in various international competitions. She is a three-time Finnish national champion and has competed in the European and World Championships as well as the 2018 Winter Olympics where she finished 20th in the ladies’ event.

Artturi Lehkonen’s partner Emmi Peltonen maybe retiring from the sport but not from skating

In her Instagram post, the Colorado Avalache forward’s partner also talked about the challenges she faced including a major surgery and how proud she was to come back from it. She explained that while she’s retiring from competition she will never stop skating entirely.

“I’ll never stop skating. You’ll probably find me at the rink everyday, either just skating around or being apart of the skating community on the other side,” Emmi wrote.

“I’m excited for what life has to offer outside of the athlete and skating bubble as well as experiencing skating with freedom and putting my competitive nature into my other interests in life.”

Emmi then thanked her family for being her biggest supporters through every high and low. She also gave heartfelt thanks to coaches, doctors, choreographers, sponsors and everyone who played a part in her journey.

She ended the message by showing love to everyone who ever cheered her on or enjoyed watching her perform and said it truly meant the world to her.

