"It's not working, it's over": NHL analysts speculate $60,000,000 Toronto Maple Leafs D-man's "devastating" trade if slump continues

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly could face a "devastating" trade if his slump continues, according to NHL analysts. Rielly, 31, is in the third year of an 8-year, $60 million contract carrying a $7.5 million cap hit.

On The JD Bunkis podcast, host JD Bunkis pointed out that Morgan Rielly appears to have lost a step this season and suggested that he might be overpaid by around $3 million a year, given his dip in performance and age.

Rielly has struggled this season, posting just 34 points (7G, 27A) in 70 games - his lowest total since the shortened 2020-21 season. Rielly has only two assists over his last 10 games.

“With all that term remaining—how many years are left? Five, yeah—taking him to his age-35 season, people have talked about moving off of him. They are like “Well, if he doesn’t turn it around, they’ll try to trade him this offseason,” Bunkis said.

However, Bunkis questioned who would take on his contract in a trade. Co-host James Mirtle acknowledged that moving Rielly's deal would be a significant challenge for the Leafs.

"The only way you move it is by retaining salary. That's the only option," Mirtle said.

Bunkis pointed out that Rielly has a full no-move clause for a couple more years, making a trade even more difficult. Mirtle agreed, suggesting that the Leafs would need to have a difficult conversation with Rielly.

"So you'd have to go to him and say, 'Look, it's not working, and it's over.' The way they do business is going to have to change," Mirtle said.

The Maple Leafs have a 42-25-3 record and are second in the Atlantic Division. They will be back on home ice Tuesday night to take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Toronto Maple Leafs D-man Morgan Rielly's potential replacements

If Morgan Rielly waives his no-move clause, the Maple Leafs could explore several options to fill his spot on the blue line.

Some of the veteran names include Colton Parayko, Jakob Chychrun, Aaron Ekblad, Rasmus Andersson, Neal Pionk, Ivan Provorov, Adam Larsson and Erik Karlsson.

Rielly was selected 5th overall in the 2012 draft by the Leafs. Over 861 career games, he has tallied 506 points (87 goals, 419 assists) but carries a career -36 rating.

Younger talents like Cam York, Jackson LaCombe, Bowen Byram, Zac Jones, Brandt Clarke and Simon Nemec have also been mentioned as potential long-term solutions for the Maple Leafs.

