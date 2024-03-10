"It was a sad day for us, especially for me": Alex Ovechkin opens up about Evgeny Kuznetsov's trade out of Capitals

Alex Ovechkin, the iconic captain of the Washington Capitals, recently spoke about the emotional impact of the trade that sent his longtime teammate and close friend, Evgeny Kuznetsov, to the Carolina Hurricanes. The trade, which occurred at the deadline, marked the end of an era for the Capitals as both players had spent their entire NHL careers in Washington, forming a strong bond over the decade they played together.

Ovechkin expressed the difficulty of parting ways with Kuznetsov, acknowledging the significant role he played on the team and the personal friendship they shared.

In a statement on Saturday morning, Alex Ovechkin said (via RMNB.com),

“It’s tough. Tough to see that happen. He was a big part of the team, great friend of mine. It’s tough.

"Obviously it’s not our job to make deals, to make trades. ... It was kind of a sad day for us. Especially for me.”

The trade came after years of mutual interest in a move, providing Kuznetsov with a change of scenery upon his return from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Ovechkin, despite the challenges faced during a tumultuous season in Washington, expressed his hope for Kuznetsov to thrive in his new environment:

“I hope he’s going to be better. I hope he’s going to have a fresh start. And I wish him luck.”

The departure of Kuznetsov adds to the list of changes within the Capitals, with Nicklas Backstrom having taken a leave of absence earlier in the season. Alex Ovechkin acknowledged the evolving nature of the team:

“Only five guys left (from the 2018 Stanley Cup-winning team). It’s sad, but we’re on this kind of league. It’s a business. Us as hockey players, it’s our job to go out there and show the best way we can do. And GM’s job is to do what we have the best to do.”

Alex Ovechkin's Capitals secure 4-1 win

Tom Wilson scored in back-to-back games, aiding the Washington Capitals' 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Charlie Lindgren's standout performance included denying Connor Bedard amid 31 saves.

Washington's recent success, winning seven of its last 10 games, positions it well in the Eastern Conference playoff race, trailing the Philadelphia Flyers by five points in the Metropolitan Division. Alex Ovechkin contributed an assist Saturday's win.

Washington captain John Carlson said:

"We’re playing a lot of good teams on this trip. We know we got our work cut out for us.".

Lindgren's stellar goaltending and Hendrix Lapierre's consistent scoring contributed to the team's momentum.

Despite Tyler Johnson's late goal for Chicago, Washington dominated throughout. Looking ahead, the Capitals face a challenging Western Conference road trip, testing their playoff aspirations. Their next game is against the Winnipeg Jets.