"It stings" - Bruins' Charlie McAvoy makes his feelings known on team's shock decision to trade Brad Marchand, $24,600,000 star

Charlie McAvoy suffered an injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has officially returned to practice, but has yet to play a game. Nonetheless, the team he returned to is a lot different.

Ad

When he was off the ice, the Bruins made two blockbuster moves. They traded Brad Marchand and Brandon Carlo away, signaling they're more focused on the future than making the playoffs now.

McAvoy admitted that losing his two friends and teammates was "really hard." He said via The Athletic:

“There’s another aspect to this game that has nothing to do with on the ice, and that’s the friendships of it and the relationships and the reality of it. Been here a while now. I’ve seen a lot of my friends no longer here."

Ad

Trending

McAvoy said he does understand that it's a business at the end of the day, but that doesn't make it easier seeing his "best buddies" playing elsewhere now. He added:

"It’s a problem everyone goes through, not just me. But it stings. It does. All those guys, you wish nothing but the best for them. They’re very easy to cheer for. Every one of them. Every guy that we lost.”

Ad

McAvoy has no ill will towards his former teammates. If they played with McAvoy, he would cheer for them and root for them to do well in their new situations.

For Marchand, that's the defending champion Florida Panthers. For Carlo, who is on a six-year, $24.6 million deal, he's with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Charlie McAvoy opens up on 4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL may have struck gold with their 4 Nations Face-Off this year. It was a hit in the eyes of fans, analysts (even those who cover other sports said their sport should emulate the 4 Nations), and players.

Ad

Charlie McAvoy loved the 4 Nations (Imagn)

Charlie McAvoy may have only played in a handful of the possible games, but he had high praise for it. He said via The Athletic:

Ad

“It was the most fun I’ve ever had in hockey. There was nothing to compare it to. The talent, the speed, the skill, just the competitiveness. You’re talking about being part of the best players in your country.”

McAvoy was present for Team USA's victory over Canada, but he was injured during the rematch in the final, where Connor McDavid's game-winning goal gave Canada an overtime victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama