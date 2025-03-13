"It sucks honestly": Alex Tuch expresses concern over Buffalo Sabres playoff chance amidst slumping season

Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch admitted that the team is having a subpar season. On Wednesday, the official X account of the "2 Goalies 1 Mic" podcast posted Tuch's interview with NHL Face Off.

"Yeah, I mean, it sucks honestly, and it's been really tough,” Tuch said. “And to see where we are in the standings, and being a Sabres fan and now a Sabres player my entire life, it does hurt a little bit more, I think.”

Tuch also shared his first impression of Buffalo's new signing, Josh Norris.

“I’m in it," Tuch said. "I’m here. I’m trying to be better every single day for my teammates and the city of Buffalo. I think that’s what we’re all doing in the locker room. We’ve fallen on some hard times, but we’re there, we’re working hard and we really do care, and we’re looking to get better.”

The Sabres were unable to capitalize on the momentum from halting their six-game skid against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. They suffered a 7-3 loss against the Detroit Red Wings in front of the home crowd on Wednesday. Ironically, Detroit’s win was their first in seven games.

Red Wings right winger Patrik Kane scored two goals and provided three assists in the matchup.

“There are nights when the puck goes in and nights it doesn’t. It was nice to see it go in tonight,” Kane said after the game, via NHL.com.

Norris, who joined the team from the Ottawa Senators on Friday, also scored his first goal for Buffalo.

Alex Tuch scores in Buffalo Sabres’ skid-breaking game against Edmonton Oilers

Alex Tuch was among the goals scorers as the Buffalo Sabres snapped a six-game losing streak with a close 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Tage Thompson scored the team's two other goals.

“It was pretty slow there right off the start, but I thought once we got our feet moving, handled the puck a little bit better, I thought we did a lot of good things,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said after the game, via NHL.com.

Tuch’s goal came at 3:52 in the second period. He collected a pass from fellow Ryan McLeod and snapped a wrist shot into the back of the net. The forward has 25 goals and 24 assists for 49 points from 64 games this season.

