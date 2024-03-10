"It takes a toll on you": Linus Ullmark opens up after being involved in trade rumors with Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark recently opened up about the toll trade rumors took on him before the deadline passed. Ullmark was reportedly part of trade discussions with the Los Angeles Kings before ultimately staying in Boston.

"Oh, thank God, yes," Ullmark said when asked if he was relieved the deadline passed. "It's tough. You try to act tough beforehand. You don't want to show anything. You don't want to show any emotion."

Ullmark admitted hearing the rampant speculation was difficult to handle:

"It is tough on players. This is the first time when I had to go through and actually being rumored about.

"You hear those outside noises, it takes a toll on you. There's this emotional part of it. Then you start thinking about your family. Then there's all these questions that you just don't have any answers to."

Ullmark has one year left on his contract after this season, but he made it clear he wants to remain in Boston long-term:

"This is the team that I want to be in. I'm very fortunate to be part of this group. Ever since Day 1, I've loved it here. I'm very happy with where I am right now."

Linus Ullmark made 38 saves in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh. He has a 17-7-7 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.72 goals against average this season.

Linus Ullmark shares hug with Jeremy Swayman after Bruins' 5-1 win over Pittsburgh Penguins

At the end of Boston’s 5-1 victory against the Penguins, Jeremy Swayman confidently gestured toward Linus Ullmark as he glided across the ice, perhaps indicating Ullmark's position on the Boston team. Then they shared a hug for more than 10 seconds.

“There’s going to be some games you’re going to take with you a little bit longer and you gotta keep it a little bit in the memory bank and you pull it out from time to time,” Linus Ullmark said postgame of his hug with Swayman.

“I got emotional as well when Sway said all these nice words to me. And I would have done the same for him if he was in my shoes. It’s tough to talk about, but like I said, I’m just so gosh-darn happy.”

The Bruins next face the St. Louis Blues on Monday at TD Garden.