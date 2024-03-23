"It is Wayne Gretzky, end of discussion" - NHL analyst's take on greatest Los Angeles Kings player of all-time has fans divided

NHL analysts sparked a heated debate about who should be crowned the greatest player in Los Angeles Kings history. The discussion was sparked by a recent tweet from NHL Watcher stating that NHL analysts Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, on the "32 Thoughts Podcast," said Anze Kopitar holds the title.

The assertion immediately drew reactions from passionate NHL fans. One fan staunchly defended Wayne Gretzky as the undisputed best:

"It is Wayne Gretzky. End of discussion."

Gretzky's trade to the Kings in 1988 revolutionized the team's performance, culminating in a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 1993 and popularizing hockey in California. So, the claim holds true to some extent subjectively.

Another fan emphasized Gretzky's impressive statistics during his time with the Kings:

"Um, did people forget that Wayne Gretzky was a King??? 918 points in 8 seasons and 539 games. Then Marcel Dionne. Then Anze Kopitar. Maybe."

A third fan emphasized Gretzky's status as a King and argued that his association with the team automatically elevates him to the top spot in franchise history:

"Gretzky… on the basis that he played for the kings therefore he’s the all time best player on the team."

Los Angeles Kings thrashed the Wild 6-0 with Anze Kopitar leading the charge

The Los Angeles Kings absolutely crushed the Minnesota Wild with a massive 6-0 win. Anze Kopitar hit a huge milestone as he racked up his 1,200th point. Goalie David Rittich was a beast with 30 saves, locking in his third shutout this season.

Plus, Viktor Arvidsson made a great return from injury. He notched a goal and an assist. Kevin Fiala and Phillip Danault chipped in with a goal and an assist each. Matt Roy and Jordan Spence also scored goals.

Kings coach Jim Hiller said:

“We got a little lucky with some posts and crossbars, and David made some really good saves.

“We had a little luck on our side and it didn’t get close, but I thought we played pretty well start to finish.”

Kopitar's achievement puts him in the NHL history books as the 52nd player to hit 1,200 points, making him one of the Kings' legends.

The Wild were a mess defensively, especially missing their top guy Jonas Brodin due to injury. The Kings took full advantage, leaving the Wild in the dust.

This win sets up more excitement for the Los Angeles Kings' game against Tampa Bay on Saturday.