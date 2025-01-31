“Its Golden Clowns” “I’m done with bad trades”: NHL fans react to big Brandon Saad update involving Golden Knights

Brandon Saad appears to have found a new home. After mutually agreeing to a contract termination with the St. Louis Blues, Saad became an unrestricted free agent and was free to sign with any team he'd like after officially clearing waivers.

It didn't take long for the 32-year-old to find a landing spot, former NHL goalie and ESPN hockey insider Kevin Weekes reported that Saad will be signing with the Vegas Golden Knights. Hockey fans reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"Of course it's the Golden Clowns," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Why? This team needs a goalie. This makes absolutely no sense and I’m done with bad trades like this. Fix it Kelly!!," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Annual Mark Stone to LTIR post incoming," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

"Hell yeah he is. Perfect fit in Vegas, another fan wrote on X.

"Not sure where Saad fits there? Guess they gearing up for the annual Mark Stone IR stint," another fan wrote.

"I knew there was no chance he would pick Toronto if he wanted to win," one fan commented.

Saad was in the fourth season of a five-year, $22,500,000 contract signed with St. Louis back in 2021. His contract with the Golden Knights is reportedly going to come in the one-year, $1,500,000 range.

Brandon Saad was quite productive during his St. Louis Blues tenure

Despite his struggles this season, it must be remembered that Brandon Saad was very productive as a St. Louis Blue.

He only produced 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 43 games for the Blues during the 2024-25 campaign. However, in prior years, Saad scored 26, 19 and 24 goals respectively for St. Louis. The Vegas Golden Knights will be the fifth different team Brandon Saad has suited up for in his 13-year NHL career.

Saad will have a chance to make his debut as a Golden Knight on Sunday in New York against the Rangers. The puck drops at 6 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback