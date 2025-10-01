Ivan Demidov injury: Elliotte Friedman drops latest update on Canadiens winger after getting slashed during preseason game

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Published Oct 01, 2025 17:25 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Ivan Demidov'a injury situation following Tuesday’s preseason game vs Ottawa Senators (Source: IMAGN)

Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov left Tuesday’s preseason game against the Ottawa Senators after a slash to the wrist. The incident happened in the third period when Ottawa’s Nick Cousins delivered a hard chop. Demidov tried one more shift before leaving the ice for treatment. But his status was not confirmed after the game ended.

On Wednesday, Insider Elliotte Friedman shared an update on Demidov’s condition.

"Don’t believe there’s any long-term injury concern for Demidov after the slash he took last night," Friedman tweeted.
The NHL Department of Player Safety is expected to review the play. However, Montreal is unlikely to play him against the Senators in Saturday’s preseason finale.

The game against Ottawa was rough and included several fights and penalties. Both teams combined for 150 penalty minutes during the contest. Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis criticized Cousins’ slash as unnecessary.

"There’s no need for that,” St. Louis said to the media, via Sportsnet. "It’s an exhibition game; both teams are trying to get ready for a long season. I don’t think there’s any need for that in the game."
Before leaving, Ivan Demidov showed his talent with two assists. He also helped create several scoring chances for his linemates. His play without the puck was strong, and he pressured Ottawa’s defense while he was on the ice.

The Canadiens will likely provide more information before Opening Night on October 8. Montreal plays the Toronto Maple Leafs in that game. For now, the team will be careful with Demidov’s health.

NHL insider lists Ivan Demidov as a rookie to watch

Ivan Demidov was named by NHL insider Mike G. Morreale as one of 14 NHL rookies to watch this season. He was drafted at No. 5 by the Montreal Canadiens in 2024. Morreale compared him to Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov. Demidov is expected to play in a top-six role, likely with Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine.

"He's a player who wants the puck, thrives on the challenges to generate scoring chances and possesses elite skills." Morreale wrote, via NHL.com.

Ivan Demidov recorded 49 points in 65 games with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL last season andwas named KHL rookie of the year. He joined Montreal late in 2024-25 season and scored one goal and one assist in two regular-season games. He also added two assists in five playoff games.

The Canadiens hope he can help after their playoff loss last season. They lost to the Washington Capitals in the first round. Now, Demidov is considered a key player for Montreal’s future.

