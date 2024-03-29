Ivan Fedotov reflects on his Flyers return after having KHL contract terminated

Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov is back with the Philadelphia Flyers after his KHL contract with CSKA Moscow was abruptly terminated. The 27-year-old originally signed an entry-level deal with the Flyers in May 2022 but was forced into military service in Russia and made to sign with CSKA.

The IIHF ruled in the Flyers' favor, sanctioning Fedotov and CSKA for violating his existing Flyers deal.

With his KHL contract now voided, Fedotov's NHL rights remain with the Flyers.

Reflecting on his return, Fedotov expressed excitement to be back in Philadelphia after nearly eight years away:

"It’s been a long time. So now I’m here and for sure I’m so excited and happy be here. Great feelings, because really difficult two years (it) was for me."

Expand Tweet

Now back under contract in Philadelphia, Fedotov is eligible to play almost immediately. He was the starting goalie for Olympic gold-medal hopefuls Russia at the 2022 Beijing Games. With Carter Hart sidelined amidst sexual assault charges, Fedotov provides goalie depth behind starter Samuel Ersson.

After practicing Friday, the Russian netminder appears ready to aid the Flyers' playoff push. Philadelphia (36-28-10) currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 82 points, behind the Carolina Hurricanes (46-21-7).

Flyers GM Danny Briere on Ivan Fedotov's return

Flyers general manager Danny Briere remained tight-lipped about Fedotov’s journey to Philadelphia, as the goaltender was welcomed to the team on Friday.

“We’ll just leave the details out,” Briere said at the Flyers’ New Jersey complex.

Briere expressed confidence in Ivan Fedotov:

“That’s what gives us confidence he can come and help us. He’s been through a lot in his career. He’s been through a lot in his personal life. It’s a big part of the reason why we feel comfortable. We’re excited to have him aboard.”

“We were always hopeful that he would come,” Briere said on Ivan Fedotov's return to Philadelphia. “It’s been a long road. I give him a lot of props to keep pushing and finally have the chance to come. Hopefully, it’s a new chapter for him.”

The Flyers next face the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.