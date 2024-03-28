Ivan Fedotov set to return with Flyers after having contract terminated by CSKA: Reports

CSKA announced the termination of their contract with goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov on Thursday, March 28th. This announcement came amid speculation about Fedotov's future, especially considering his recent stint with the team.

Elliotte Friedman, an NHL insider, took to X (formerly Twitter) to shed some light on the situation.

"Everyone’s being very careful here for obvious reasons, but it is believed Fedotov is en route to beginning his NHL career for the Flyers. Wasn’t aware until news broke this morning, but all sides have worked on a solution for the last few weeks," Friedman tweeted.

Expand Tweet

This marks a significant transition for the 27-year-old goalkeeper, who is now set to embark on a new chapter in his career with the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL.

Ivan Fedotov's NHL journey hasn't been without challenges. In the summer of 2022, he found himself entangled in legal troubles when he was detained in St. Petersburg on suspicion of evading military service. Subsequently, he was sent for military duty.

Despite these challenges, Ivan Fedotov has maintained an admirable record on the field. He showed his talent and resilience throughout the season, appearing in 49 matches for CSKA. His statistics speak for themselves, with an amazing 91.4 percent save record and four clean sheets along the way.

Until Ivan Fedotov makes a return, the Flyers see their playoff spot in danger

The New York Rangers secured the first NHL playoff spot of the season dramatically, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 in overtime.

Adam Fox's game-winning goal just 36 seconds into the extra period capped off a wild game that saw the teams trade blows in a frenetic third period.

Rangers defenseman Fox, who scored the winning goal, expressed the team's satisfaction with clinching a playoff berth:

"For us to stay as consistent as we have says a lot about our group...It’s big for us to clinch that playoff spot. It’s just the first step.”

Mika Zibanejad, who scored his 100th career power-play goal, praised teammate Artemi Panarin for reaching his 100th point of the season:

"He’s an unbelievable player...I’m super happy for him.”

Flyers forward Scott Laughton acknowledged his team's efforts but expressed disappointment in not securing the win.

"I thought we battled hard ... We're in this game to win and we didn't get on the right side of it tonight," he said.

The Flyers will be up against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.