Ivan Fedotov shares warm message after joining Flyers post his KHL contract termination

Ivan Fedotov's journey from Russia to the Philadelphia Flyers has been a real rollercoaster. The Flyers spilled the beans on Friday morning that Fedotov was hopping on board after he got the boot from his contract with CSKA Moscow in the KHL. Now he's gearing up for a whole new chapter in his hockey gig.

Fedotov hopped on Instagram and poured his heart out to his followers, getting all sentimental and stuff.

In a post adorned with a series of photos depicting him in the Flyers jersey, Fedotov conveyed a sentiment of profound appreciation to those who have supported him throughout his journey.

Fedotov wrote in his Instagram post,

"No words needed, To everyone who is sincerely happy and supported this story all this time, I sincerely thank and appreciate the goodness you bring to people. With all due respect, to human sensibility."

The decision to join the Philadelphia Flyers comes after CSKA Moscow terminated Fedotov's contract.

Ivan Fedotov is optimistic as he joins Philadelphia Flyers

Ivan Fedotov, a 27-year-old goalie, has joined the Philadelphia Flyers, aiming to bolster their push for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fedotov expressed his optimism, (Via NHL.com),

"I'm feeling really good... I hope it will be a long road together with Philly."

His journey to the NHL has been tumultuous, including a detour due to compulsory military service in Russia, but he's eager to make an impact now.

Even though he faced some tough hurdles, Fedotov's got quite the track record. He was named the top goalie in the Kontinental Hockey League back in 2021–22 and even led his team to snag the Gagarin Cup championship.

Philly's GM, Daniel Briere, totally believes in Fedotov's skills. He's all about praising Fedotov's solid performance, especially during those intense playoff games.

Ivan Fedotov acknowledges the adjustment from the KHL to the NHL but feels prepared, saying,

"In Russia you need to be focused on the puck, don't think too much, All goalies I've spoken with, it's 'Don't be afraid to do what you usually do and be focused, follow the puck, follow the rhythm of the game.' It's of course over here a bit faster, but for me it's really good.I like it when the game is as fast as possible."

Briere believes Fedotov's size will benefit him in the NHL.

"But the good thing is because of his size (6-foot-6, 191 pounds), playing in traffic might serve him better then the little guys."

Ivan Fedotov's arrival adds depth to the Flyers' goalie position, particularly behind Samuel Ersson. Despite challenges faced by the team, including off-ice issues involving Carter Hart, Briere affirms their belief in Ersson's abilities and transparency with all goalies regarding their roles.