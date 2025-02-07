J.T. Brown's wife Lexi shares unseen pictures from their relationship as the hockey couple celebrates 10th marriage anniversary

Former NHL player J.T. Brown and his wife Lexi celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple tied the knot on Feb. 6, 2015. Lexi shared a carousel of photos from their 10 years of married life on Instagram to commemorate the anniversary.

The first photo shows J.T. and Lexi in their wedding outfits, gazing into each other’s eyes. The next photo is from the early days of their relationship and shows them out on a date. The third photo seems to be from Lexi’s college graduation ceremony. She is wearing the traditional cap and gown.

Other photos in the carousel show the couple laughing and having fun at a nightclub; kissing in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower; dressed for a night on the town and cuddling at home.

The photos are also recapping J.T. and Lexi’s memories of all the places they lived in the past 10 years, as she says in the caption. It ends with a brief black-and-white video reel showing the couple kissing and celebrating.

“Ten years ago on a sunny Friday afternoon in February we said I do. Doesn’t matter if it’s Florida humidity, California drought, Minnesota snowstorms, or Washington downpour, as long as I’ve got you, I’ve got a sunny afternoon,” Lexi wrote in the caption.

J.T. Brown played nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. In 2021, he became a sports analyst for the Seattle Kraken. He also co-hosts a podcast, “Signals From the Deep,” with sports reporter Piper Shaw.

Meanwhile, Lexi Brown is an influencer and author. Her first book, "Shoot your Shot," is set to hit the shelves in March 2025. The couple have two kids, Lily and Booker.

J.T. Brown and his wife Lexi catch the PWHL Takeover Tour game in Seattle

J.T. and Lexi Brown were part of the sellout crowd during the PWHL Takeover Tour night in Seattle on Jan. 5. They watched the Boston Fleet defeat the Montreal Victoire 3-2 on the night. The PWHL’s official Instagram account welcomed the couple to the game on Instagram.

“Welcome booktok queen Lexi LaFleur Brown and @seattlekraken TV Color Analyst JT Brown! 🙌” the post was captioned.

Lexi has been an active campaigner for inclusivity in hockey. She grew up around the sport and played as a goalie at the junior and high school levels.

