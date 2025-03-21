J.T. Miller addresses Elias Pettersson drama once and for all ahead of Canucks clash

New York Rangers center J.T. Miller addressed the drama that surrounded him and former teammate Elias Pettersson while Miller was a member of the Vancouver Canucks.

Miller spoke to the media following Friday's practice, setting the record straight one and for all. According to Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre, J.T. Miller stated:

“The whole me-and-Petey thing, it's still blown out of proportion. I get what Jim was doing. I have a ton of respect for Jim, and I talked with Jim after that (story). I wasn't mad; I understand everybody has a job to do.”

Miller’s comments underscored his mature attitude in the way the situation was handled by Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin. As per J.T. Miller’s comments, there don’t appear to be any hard feelings.

Miller went on to add:

“Clearly, if me and Petey were better than we were, obviously this might be different. But it's also not as bad as everybody thought, either. It's just an easy thing for everybody to run with. There was just a lot of moving parts.”

The comments point toward how some fans and the media may have blown the rumored rift between Miller and Elias Pettersson out of proportion.

Miller will take on his former Canucks teammates on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden for the first time since the blockbuster trade.

J.T. Miller needed fresh start away from Canucks

J.T. Miller’s tenure in Vancouver had reached a boiling point when he stepped away from the team earlier this season. Miller did not specify why he needed time away from the club. The main reason cited was his need for a mental health break and a chance to push the reset button.

Even after returning from a roughly two-week absence, Miller wasn’t quite himself. Both he and Pettersson were not playing to their usual level, prompting Allvin to say that Miller:

“Probably needed a fresh start in where he was in his life and in his age, and with his family, that this was the best option for him and the Vancouver Canucks.”

Allvin’s comments, as reported by Sportsnet, laid the groundwork for what would be an eventual trade to the New York Rangers. While other teams were reportedly in the race to acquire the veteran center, it was the Rangers that best convinced Miller to waive his no-movement clause.

Miller reinforced the idea by stating:

“Unfortunately, this is a business and in the business end of things, it was getting difficult.”

That difficult situation implied that something had to give. As a result, Miller agreed to the trade to New York, getting the fresh start that he needed. In 20 games since joining the Rangers, Miller has seven goals and 18 points.

