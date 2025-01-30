J.T. Miller drops 4-word response to Vancouver Canucks president confirming his feud with Elias Pettersson

J.T. Miller responded to comments made by Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford regarding a reported rift between him and teammate Elias Pettersson.

When asked by reporters on Wednesday for his reaction to Rutherford's revealing comments about the rift, Miller simply said:

"I don't have one."

When pressed further with follow-up questions, Miller maintained his silence, offering no additional comments on the matter.

In an interview on Tuesday with The Globe and Mail, Rutherford had acknowledged the divisive conflict between Miller and Pettersson, two of Vancouver's top forwards. He suggested that it's an unresolvable issue that could negatively impact the team's ability to become a true contender.

"We’re talking about two of our top players, certainly our two best forwards. It can really be tough on a franchise — not only present but into the future — when you’re planning on peaking this team into a contending team and then you find out that’s not going to happen," Rutherford said.

"Or at least it’s not going to happen with the group we have now. Then you have to put together a new plan."

Rutherford pointed out that they will do their best in trades, acknowledging that it will be tough to get equal value in return. He noted that any assets they acquire could be used to make further moves and stressed the importance of rebuilding into a contending team.

On Tuesday’s discussion on TSN's Insider Trading, NHL analyst Darren Dreger provided insights into the Vancouver Canucks' potential trade plans involving star players J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.

Dreger emphasized that the Canucks aren't interested in low-ball offers for the two high-caliber players.

"It has to be respectable. I mean, you talked about two star-quality players here, JT Miller and Elias Pettersson," he said.

The analyst revealed that the Canucks have been discussing trade options for months, with the management and the coaching staff holding meetings with J.T. Miller and Pettersson to resolve internal concerns. However, no clear resolution was found, leading the team to focus on potential trades.

Dreger noted that Miller's no-move clause complicates the situation but also pointed out that the Canucks value Pettersson's talent and won't engage in a rushed trade.

"So no fire selling in Vancouver," Dreger concluded.

The analyst's insights suggest that the Canucks are determined to secure a respectable return if they decide to part ways with J.T. Miller or Pettersson, or both. The team appears to be willing to carry the discussions into the summer, indicating a measured approach to address the situation.

