  J.T. Miller fully committed to NY Rangers' offensive style despite top six's scoring rut - "It's gonna work eventually"

J.T. Miller fully committed to NY Rangers' offensive style despite top six's scoring rut - "It's gonna work eventually"

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 17, 2025 04:36 GMT
NHL: New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
J.T. Miller fully committed to NY Rangers' offensive style despite top six's scoring rut - "It's gonna work eventually"

Despite the goal-scoring drought, captain J.T. Miller remains confident in and committed to the New York Rangers' offensive style, believing that the goals will eventually come.

The Rangers began their new season on a sour note, enduring an unprecedented goal-scoring drought that highlighted issues with their top-six forwards. This includes a franchise-worst shutout in three consecutive home openers, with zero goals scored across those matchups.

The Blueshirts currently rank 19th for the fewest goals scored by teams this season, with a total of 11. After Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, captain J.T. Miller said about the pressure on the top six to produce:

"That's the easy thing to do, and if you're mentally weak, you're going to go off the rails. Because this isn't working on paper. To me, it's about getting the look. It's not about if it goes in. Overtime, you get the looks, they're going to go in."

He added:

"It's just easy to go the other way right now and that's why we're going to be mentally tough in here and we're going to keep pounding pucks at the net and outplaying the teams we're playing against. It's going to work eventually."
J.T. Miller's Blueshirts currently sit fourth in the Metro Division with a 2-3-1 record after six games. They travel to Centre Bell to face the Montreal Canadiens next on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

J.T. Miller's Rangers lose to Maple Leafs in OT

On Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 2-1 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena.

Matthew Knies gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead after scoring on the power play at 11:48 of the first period. After a goalless second period, Juuso Parssinen tied the game at 1-1 for the Rangers, forcing overtime.

Auston Matthews scored the game-winner for the Maple Leafs just 58 seconds into the extra period. The Maple Leafs play the Seattle Kraken next on Saturday.

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

