J.T. Miller fully committed to NY Rangers' offensive style despite top six's scoring rut - "It's gonna work eventually"

Despite the goal-scoring drought, captain J.T. Miller remains confident in and committed to the New York Rangers' offensive style, believing that the goals will eventually come.The Rangers began their new season on a sour note, enduring an unprecedented goal-scoring drought that highlighted issues with their top-six forwards. This includes a franchise-worst shutout in three consecutive home openers, with zero goals scored across those matchups.The Blueshirts currently rank 19th for the fewest goals scored by teams this season, with a total of 11. After Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, captain J.T. Miller said about the pressure on the top six to produce:&quot;That's the easy thing to do, and if you're mentally weak, you're going to go off the rails. Because this isn't working on paper. To me, it's about getting the look. It's not about if it goes in. Overtime, you get the looks, they're going to go in.&quot;He added:&quot;It's just easy to go the other way right now and that's why we're going to be mentally tough in here and we're going to keep pounding pucks at the net and outplaying the teams we're playing against. It's going to work eventually.&quot;Mollie Walker @MollieeWalkerrLINK#NYR captain J.T. Miller on the pressure on top 6 to produce: &quot;That's the easy thing to do, and if you're mentally weak, you're going to go off the rails. Because this isn't working on paper. To me, it's about getting the look. It's not about if it goes in. Overtime, you getJ.T. Miller's Blueshirts currently sit fourth in the Metro Division with a 2-3-1 record after six games. They travel to Centre Bell to face the Montreal Canadiens next on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.J.T. Miller's Rangers lose to Maple Leafs in OTOn Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 2-1 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena.Matthew Knies gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead after scoring on the power play at 11:48 of the first period. After a goalless second period, Juuso Parssinen tied the game at 1-1 for the Rangers, forcing overtime. Auston Matthews scored the game-winner for the Maple Leafs just 58 seconds into the extra period. The Maple Leafs play the Seattle Kraken next on Saturday.