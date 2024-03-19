J.T. Miller looks back on ex-team's President Trophy curse ahead of Vancouver Canucks' highly anticipated playoffs

Reflecting on his time with the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning, J.T. Miller, now with the Vancouver Canucks, reflected on the Lightning's President Trophy-winning season and subsequent first-round playoff exit.

He recalled on Monday how the team won "all the time" without really facing "adversity":

"I played on a team in Tampa where we won 62 games. We kind of just won all the time and never really experienced adversity. And you go into the playoffs against a desperate hockey team that stuck to staples and kicked our ass."

J.T. Miller drew parallels to the fate of the Boston Bruins in the previous season, who set a record with 65 wins but fell to the underdog Florida Panthers in the opening round.

"There's a reason the President's Trophy winners never win (the Stanley Cup); there's not a lot of adversity for them before the playoffs," he said.

Despite the Vancouver Canucks leading the Pacific Division for over two months, recent losses to the Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals have followed a strong road performance in March.

Miller stressed the need for his team to address these challenges:

"I don't mind what we're going through. I know that’s easy to say because we have 42 wins right now. But I don't mind; it's a good learning experience."

Acknowledging the learning curve for younger players, J.T. Miller expressed confidence in the Canucks' ability to adapt and the need to build momentum early:

"A lot of guys haven't had to deal with this. That's why it's so important. ... We don't want to be hitting our stride in Game 2 or Game 3 (of the playoffs). We want to be hitting it now."

J.T. Miller's playoff mentality guides Canucks

Reflecting on the Vancouver Canucks' journey towards playoff contention, J.T. Miller emphasized the team's learning in "meaningful games" as the regular season winds down:

“We have a lot of people that are learning what it’s like to be in meaningful games this time of year ... our team is going to quickly learn that it doesn't mean much to win in the regular season. Like, it really doesn't."

Miller stressed the need for consistency and playoff-level intensity throughout the season.

Quinn Hughes, the Canucks' captain, acknowledged the team's progression but stressed the importance of elevating their game further:

"Maybe we don't know what it's like ... But this is a lot easier (challenge) than what we've been through in the last couple of years."

Coach Tocchet echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the necessity for players to step up in crucial moments:

"There's going to be some moments where you need that guy to block that shot. ... That critical moment, that's a breaking-a-seal moment."

In response to recent offensive struggles, the Canucks made line adjustments in practice to optimize offensive production and defensive stability.