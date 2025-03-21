  • home icon
J.T. Miller makes his feelings crystal clear on facing Canucks for the first time since blockbuster Rangers trade

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Mar 21, 2025 20:37 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
J.T. Miller makes his feelings crystal clear on facing Canucks for the first time since blockbuster Rangers trade - Source: Imagn

New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller talked about facing his former team, the Vancouver Canucks, for the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Big Apple.

“Some of my best friends are on that team," Miller said on Friday (via Rangers beat reporter Vince Z. Mercogliano). "We’re going to dinner tonight, but once tomorrow comes, it’s going to be a way, and I think we all understand that. We would rather it be that way anyway,”

Miller concluded his thoughts by saying:

“It’s all business when we get out there.”
Both the Rangers and Canucks are vying for a wild-card spot. The Rangers are two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Canucks are one point behind the St. Louis Blues after losing in overtime against them on Thursday night.

Looking at J.T. Miller’s stats since joining New York Rangers

Since joining the Rangers, J.T. Miller has been a productive team member. In 20 games, Miller has recorded seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points.

His nearly point-per-game production is one of the main reasons the Rangers traded for Miller. The Blue Shirts needed another top-six center who could produce at a consistent pace.

Additionally, Miller has chipped in with two power-play goals and four power-play assists, making him a dangerous weapon with the man advantage.

But Miller's influence goes beyond goals and assists. According to StatMuse, Miller has fired 30 shots on goal, giving him a 23.3 shooting percentage. Moreover, he's won 60% of draws and thrown in 57 hits. Those numbers bode well, particularly when considering Miller averages 18:41 of ice time per game.

Defensively, Miller has an even zero plus/minus rating. Nevertheless, he's contributed 14 blocks and seven takeaways, making him a solid defensive player for the Rangers.

J.T. Miller has fit in well in New York as the team's second-line center. Along with Vincent Trocheck, Miller has solidified the Blue Shirt down the middle, giving the Rangers the depth down the middle they lacked before the trade.

