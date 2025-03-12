J.T. Miller makes his feelings known about being back with NY Rangers after spending 6 years with Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller is back with the New York Rangers, the team that originally drafted him, after six years with the Vancouver Canucks. The Rangers traded for him at the end of January, sending Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a first-round draft pick to Vancouver. The trade also brought Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington to New York.

In a discussion with Peter Baugh of The Athletic, Miller said he is enjoying hockey again after returning to the Rangers.

"It’s been nice to just be enjoying hockey again: showing up and enjoying work and being in a better place mentally."

After his trade to the Rangers, J.T. Miller performed well in his debut, scoring twice. However, despite his efforts, the Rangers lost 6-3 to the Boston Bruins. But since then, Miller has had five multipoint efforts.

The Rangers have a 31-27-6 record and are fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They are fighting for a playoff spot but have struggled with three straight losses.

Miller’s longtime friend Vincent Trocheck was emotional about the trade. He said they had dreamed of playing together in New York since childhood.

"He’s my best friend in the world," Trocheck said per NHL.com, upon hearing about Miller's trade in January. “I think this had been a pipe dream for -- 10 years in the making, I feel like. Obviously came in the League around the same time. Grew up since we were nine years old together, live about 500 yards from each other back in Pittsburgh. Our kids are really close."

Miller now has 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) this season. His plus/minus rating has dropped to -5, but he has contributed four power-play goals and 15 assists.

J.T. Miller and the Rangers lost to the Blue Jackets 7-3

The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 7-3 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. J.T. Miller failed to score but registered three shots on goal and finished with a rating of -3.

Justin Danforth scored first at 5:56 of the first period. Artemi Panarin tied it 1-1 at 19:31 with a deflection. Adam Fantilli made it 2-1 at 3:07 of the second period, then scored again at 3:33. The Rangers answered with two short-handed goals. Braden Schneider scored at 6:54, and Chris Kreider tied it 3-3 at 7:36.

Mathieu Olivier put Columbus ahead 4-3. Dante Fabbro made it 5-3 before the second period ended. In the third, Kent Johnson scored at 10:17. Fantilli completed his hat trick at 11:51.

