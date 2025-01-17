Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller has seen his ice time reduced over the past few games amid a recent scoring slump. In the team's last game against the Winnipeg Jets, Miller played only 14:37, while he was held to just 13:22 in the previous game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Over the past four games, Miller has failed to record a single point.

When asked about his diminished ice time on the Canucks' recent road trip, Miller stated:

"I don't know. Probably could play a little better, I don't know."

Vancouver head coach Rick Tocchet explained the decision to cut Miller's minutes, saying:

"I think it's just the way we're made up right now...we're playing more four lines, and I think it's helped our team not give the other team as many shots, try to stay in the game. But he wants to play better, he knows it."

Tocchet suggests Miller's ice time has been a casualty of spreading minutes more evenly among the forward groups, as well as an effort to keep games close. But he acknowledges Miller's desire to improve his play.

Along with his scoring troubles, Miller hasn't demonstrated his usual emotional leadership for the Canucks recently.

"It's tough. Guys like that want to play on the edge, so he's trying to temper it; he doesn't want to take dumb penalties, things like that. He's at his best when he's driving play," Tocchet said.

After scoring 103 points last season, Miller has just 29 points in 33 games this year.

J.T. Miller trade seems likely, according to NHL analyst

Trade speculation is swirling around Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller. NHL analyst Chris Johnston said on Tuesday that Miller seems the likely candidate to be moved amid reports of a rift between him and teammate Elias Pettersson.

"We’re talking about significant players here, and as Vancouver continues to work through its options, according to the sources I talked to, there’s a sense league-wide,that J.T. Miller is the more likely of the two players to be moved," Johnston said on TSN's Insider Trading.

With the Canucks struggling lately, winning just 3 of their last 10 games, changes could be coming.

The Canucks next face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

