  J.T. Miller makes feelings known about cultivating chemistry with $68,000,000 Rangers forward since blockbuster trade from Canucks

J.T. Miller makes feelings known about cultivating chemistry with $68,000,000 Rangers forward since blockbuster trade from Canucks

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Mar 04, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Miller and Zibanejad were also teammates during the former's first spell with Rangers (Credits: IMAGN)

It has been just over a month since the New York Rangers acquired J.T. Miller. The forward was traded after a devastating spell with the Vancouver Canucks where he was part of a public feud with Elias Pettersson. But he seems to have found his mojo in the Big Apple.

In 11 games, Miller has 13 points and has adjusted well with the New York forward line, including Mika Zibanejad, who is signed to an 8-year $68,000,000 contract. In that same stretch of games, the latter has 16 points. The chemistry between the pair is certainly showing.

After Sunday's game against the Nashville Predators, Miller was asked how playing alongside the Swede felt.

"(on what he's seeing from Ziba) Confidence. Typically, with high-end players like that, confidence goes a long way. He’s a hell of a player, been a top player in the league for as long as I’ve known him. I didn’t follow him much until I got here, but he’s been playing great since I’ve been here.
"I think it’s getting there. I’ve been with Mika almost every game, so our chemistry is developing—5-on-5, power play—but there are still little things that have to come over time, tendencies that become automatic. It’s going to get better and better, but it’s nice to be able to contribute," Miller said.
While Mika Zibanejad's six-game points streak ended on Monday night, the Rangers stayed red hot as they won 4-0 in a crucial divisional against the New York Islanders.

youtube-cover
Mika Zibanejad shows frustration over Rangers trading away Ryan Lindgren

The New York Rangers players are currently in an environment where they are backing each other. When Ryan Lindgren's trade with Jimmy Vesey to the Colorado Avalanche was announced, it dampened the spirits, especially Zibanejad, who spoke out about Lindgren's commitment to the Ranger blue.

The way [Ryan Lindgren] played, the way he was on the ice, I think it’s very apparent for everyone and very obvious what he did for us,” Zibanejad said. “And when you have someone who does all the things that he did for us – the way he played through injury, the way he just battled every game. You talk about giving 100% every night, that was Lindy. And then off the ice, one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met. It’s tough.“

Lindgren scored 19 points as a defensive man in 54 games for the Rangers. His departure means the team is committed to improving its league standings and making a deep run in the playoffs.

Edited by William Paul
