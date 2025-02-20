J.T. Miller makes his feelings known about Donald Trump’s call for Team USA ahead of 4 Nations final against Canada

J.T. Miller and Team USA are preparing to play in the 4 Nations final against Canada on Thursday night.

The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament has taken the world by storm. Fans who never watch hockey are on board, waiting for the puck to drop in the rematch between Canada and the US.

Many wondered whether Donald Trump, the President of the United States, would attend the game at TD Garden in Boston. It was confirmed on Wednesday that he wouldn't be in attendance. However, he called the team on Thursday morning to wish them good luck in the championship game.

J.T. Miller was asked what it meant to hear from the President in his media availability on Thursday. TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"It was so awesome to get his support. It's a pretty big deal for him to take time out of his schedule to talk to us for five minutes. It's just another one of those things where we're kind of pinching ourselves this tournament," Miller said.

General manager Bill Guerin mentioned that Trump spoke to him and head coach Mike Sullivan privately before addressing the players.

J.T. Miller will play a big role for Team USA in the final

Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan will continue to rely on J.T. Miller on Thursday night against Team Canada.

The 31-year-old has a +2 rating and averaged just under 16 minutes of ice time through three round-robin games at the 4 Nations. He's been used in a penalty-killing role and in key defensive zone situations as one of the top face-off men for the US.

He's yet to register a point, and tonight would be the perfect time to touch the scoresheet for the first time in the tournament. It's unknown who Miller will be playing on a line with as the lineup is said to be a game-time decision due to an illness going through the US locker room.

The game we've all been waiting for between Team USA and Team Canada goes down on Thursday night for the 4 Nations Cup. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

