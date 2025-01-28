Forward J.T. Miller played an important role in the Vancouver Canucks' 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday. He scored a goal and had five penalty minutes. One of the key moments in the game was his early fight with Blues captain Brayden Schenn at 02:57 in the first period.

After the game, Miller spoke to Andi Petrillo about the fight and said he expected it.

"Honestly, yeah. I heard a rumor that they were getting yelled at by the coaching staff there. He's a leader, he's a guy that is willing, and obviously us scoring (on) first shift of the game, I actually was kind of expecting that, but I have a lot of respect for him." Miller said.

J.T. Miller has nine goals and 25 assists in 39 games. Last season, he recorded a career-high 103 points. Over his career, Miller has played 837 games, scoring 246 goals and 426 assists. He was drafted by the New York Rangers in 2011 and he is playing his sixth season for the Canucks.

However, J.T. Miller's future being questioned due to his rumored rift with teammate Elias Pettersson. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks are exploring their options to trade Miller and Pettersson. But for now, Miller continues to be an important part of the Canucks' lineup, with 18 points in their 17 wins with a rating of 8.

J.T. Miller and the Canucks secured the win against Blues with early lead

The Vancouver Canucks won 5-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet mentioned the first period's role in the win.

“The power play was good getting that goal for us. I thought we started on time. The first period kind of set us up for the game.” Tocchet said, per NHL.com.

Conor Garland scored the first goal at 2:52, finishing a pass from Quinn Hughes. Garland added another at 15:53 on a rebound, making it 2-0. J.T. Miller scored on the power play at 8:26 of the second period for a 3-0 lead.

The Blues got one back with Dylan Holloway’s power-play goal at 10:08, cutting the lead to 3-1. Pius Suter scored short-handed at 13:36 to make it 4-1. Colton Parayko then deflected a pass to make it 4-2 at 4:22 of the third.

Tyler Myers sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 17:57. Kevin Lankinen made 24 saves to help the Canucks secure the victory.

