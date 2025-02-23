J.T. Miller refused to share details about the New York Rangers' locker room after their 8-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The game started poorly for the Rangers, with Buffalo scoring five goals in the first period.

Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson each had two goals and an assist. Ryan McLeod scored twice, and Jason Zucker tallied three assists. Buffalo controlled the game with strong defense and aggressive play.

When asked what players were saying, J.T. Miller kept his response brief.

"I’m not getting into details. We lost 8-2," Miller said. "I just got here, but this is where you rely on, you know, for myself and leaders of the team, to help the team get a win, will (help) the team to two points tomorrow, and bring a better effort."

"But there's definitely not a whole lot to say after giving up eight."

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored in the second period, cutting the deficit to 5-2. Goalie Igor Shesterkin allowed five goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Quick. The Rangers could not recover, and Buffalo added three more goals in the third period.

J.T. Miller had two assists, but it was a tough night for the team. Despite the loss, the Rangers have won three of their last five games. They are fifth in the Metropolitan Division with 58 points and a 27-25-4 record, sitting five points out of a playoff spot.

Looking at J.T. Miller's performance in the loss and his teammate's reaction

J.T. Miller assisted on both Rangers goals, including Mika Zibanejad’s tally at 11:25 of the second period, with help from defenseman Adam Fox. He logged 17:45 of ice time and finished with a minus-1 rating.

This was his sixth game since being traded from the Vancouver Canucks, during which the Rangers have won three times.

Zibanejad expressed frustration after the loss.

“It's frustrating,” Zibanejad said (via NHL.com). “The level of frustration, I don't know, but it's frustrating. Not just to carry over the momentum (from before the break for the 4 Nations)."

"I think it's just frustrating not giving ourselves a chance. That's the biggest thing. We don't give ourselves a chance to win at all today, so just got to be ready tomorrow (at the Pittsburgh Penguins).”

The Rangers will look to bounce back in their next game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

